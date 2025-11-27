About Cookies on This Site

Advanced Materials
Contact us
Close-up of white powder with overlay images showing a molecular structure and colorful plastic pellets.

Close-up of white powder with overlay images showing a molecular structure and colorful plastic pellets.

Innovative material, impactful change

As a Advanced Material technology, we bring a broad spectrum of experiences to our customers.

Innovative material, impactful change Learn more

Why LG Advanced Materials solution

Scientist wearing blue gloves holding a glass petri dish containing white powder
Our Beginning

We explore glass technology, and Build expertise. This foundation led to the birth of LG Advanced Materials.

Close-up view of blue microscopic virus-like particles.
Our Purpose

We create sustainable value for people and the planet.Our materials go beyond daily life to shape a better future.

Industrial machinery with large funnels and connected pipes inside a manufacturing facility.
Our Role

As LG’s key B2B business, we deliver advanced glass solutions.Innovative technologies for customers and the environment.

Explore our Advanced Materials solutions

White powder particles falling against a black background, forming a pile at the bottom

Antimicrobial Additive: PuroTec™

Washing Material: Mineral Wash

light rays filtering through water with suspended particles.

Marine Restoration Material

Material customization process

Step 1

Providing samples

Verify feasibility through samples of customized functional glass for clients

Step 2

Material specification finalization

Verify feasibility through samples of customized functional glass for clients

Step 3

Material development

Develop material after meeting the specifications and considering the commercialization of material

Step 4

Commercialization

Commercialize develop material for mass production

Find insights behind the solutions

Blog >

Why Antimicrobial Technology Matters for Home Appliances

Blog >

Ensuring Product Hygiene: Key Antimicrobial Testing Methods

Blog >

Antimicrobial Technology: Features, Benefits & Applica...

Life’s Good social feed

🔍 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 ▶ https://lnkd.in/gXSiZ7rn This time of year always reminds us to slow down, enjoy good company, and appreciate the moments that make the season feel special. 🍂 From all of us at LG PuroTec™, thank you for being part of our journey this year. We hope your Thanksgiving is filled with great food, warm conversations, and plenty of well-deserved rest. 🦃 For any questions or inquiries, contact us at advancedmaterials@lge.com #LG #LGElectronics #LGPuroTec #PuroTec #LGAdvancedMaterials #AdvancedMaterials #Innovation #Antimicrobial #GlassTechnology #Plastics #Additives #MaterialTechnology #Thanksgiving #HoldiaySeason

🔍 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 ▶ https://lnkd.in/gb9RwkXs 💡 Innovation Recognized: LG Purotec™ in the Spotlight We’re proud to share that LG Purotec™ was recently mentioned by Lyu Jae-cheol, President of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company, in a statement featured on the LG Newsroom. His recognition underscores how advanced materials play a key role in shaping next-generation home appliance innovation. We are deeply grateful for the acknowledgment — and inspired to continue pushing boundaries through material science. For further inquiries, contact us at advancedmaterials@lge.com Please find the original LG Newsroom article at ▶ https://lnkd.in/ggNZxwVm #LG #LGElectronics #LGPuroTec #PuroTec #LGAdvancedMaterials #AdvancedMaterials #Innovation #Antimicrobial #GlassTechnology #Plastics #Additives #MaterialTechnology #LGNewsroom

🔍 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 ▶https://lnkd.in/genh4zQD As seasonal products move through periods of use and rest, they encounter shifting conditions that can influence long-term performance. 🍂 At LG Advanced Materials, we continue to advance antimicrobial innovations that support materials designed to help sustain freshness and reliability as environments change throughout the year. For further inquiries, contact us at advancedmaterials@lge.com #LG #LGElectronics #LGPuroTec #PuroTec #LGAdvancedMaterials #AdvancedMaterials #Innovation #Antimicrobial #GlassTechnology #Plastics #Additives #SmartLiving #MaterialTechnology #HomeAppliances #SeasonalAppliances #Autumn

🔍 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 ▶ https://lnkd.in/gD2FGD3U 💧Korea International Water Week 2025 is underway! We’re thrilled to join this year’s event and share how LG Electronics is helping build the future of smart water. At our booth, you’ll discover LG Mineral Wash—a water-soluble mineral glass powder that releases ions to help break down oils and residues in fabrics, enhancing cleaning power with every wash. We’re also connecting through VIP tours and public-governmental collaborations, including the Water Cluster Pilot Project, to keep innovation flowing together. Come visit us and experience what’s next for water innovation!💦 📅 November 12 – 14 📍 Daegu EXCO 1F Hall 3 Booth B01 📩 Got any questions? Reach out to us at advancedmaterials@lge.com #LG #LGElectronics #LGPuroTec #PuroTec #LGAdvancedMaterials #AdvancedMaterials #Innovation #Antimicrobial #GlassTechnology #Plastics #Additives #MaterialTechnology #Water #WaterTechnology #InternationalWaterWeek2025

🔍𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞▶https://lnkd.in/gqVXkyvV ✨ Our innovation goes beyond performance — it’s about durability, practicality, and everyday comfort. LG PuroTec™ helps keep high-touch appliance surfaces clean from everyday microbes, supporting longer-lasting performance and reliability. Backed by decades of material expertise and continuous innovation, LG PuroTec™ continues to lead material advancements for modern living. For further inquiries, contact us at advancedmaterials@lge.com #LG #LGElectronics #LGPuroTec #PuroTec #LGAdvancedMaterials #AdvancedMaterials #Innovation #Antimicrobial #GlassTechnology #HomeAppliances #Plastics #Additives #SmartLiving #MaterialTechnology #LGGlobal

🔍𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞▶https://lnkd.in/gGMcDYEE 🌍 K 2025 in Düsseldorf marked another major milestone for LG — a place where innovation met inspiration, and our vision for advanced materials came to life on a global stage. LG PuroTec™ took center stage in Europe, completing its debut across the world’s three largest plastics exhibitions. From inspiring conversations to real-world applications, K2025 highlighted how LG PuroTec™ is redefining the future of materials — one innovation at a time. 🎥 Watch the full highlight video and experience the energy of K 2025 with LG PuroTec™. For further inquiries, contact us at advancedmaterials@lge.com #LG #LGElectronics #LGPurotec #PuroTec #LGAdvancedMaterials #AdvancedMaterials #Antimicrobial #Kshow #K2025 #GlassTechnology #Plastics #Additives #Innovation

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞▶ https://lnkd.in/gDPtCKqX 🌐 Countdown to the World Stage K 2025, the world’s largest showcase for plastics and materials, is only 3 days away. LG Advanced Materials is ready to connect, collaborate, and co-create with you. 📅 October 8th –15th, 2025 📍 Hall 6, Booth C01 Messe Düsseldorf, Germany For more details or inquiries, reach out at advancedmaterials@lge.com See You Soon! #LG #LGElectronics #LGPurotec #PuroTec #LGAdvancedMaterials #AdvancedMaterials #Antimicrobial #Kshow #K2025 #GlassTechnology #Plastics #Additives #Innovation

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞!▶https://lnkd.in/etQkSb_V A heartfelt thank you to everyone who visited the LG PuroTec booth at K 2025. It was fantastic to connect, share our antimicrobial solutions, and show how advanced materials are making an impact in both everyday life and industry. Your engagement and enthusiasm made this exhibition truly meaningful — and we can’t wait to connect again at the next one! 👋 📩Got questions or want to learn more? Reach out to us at advancedmaterials@lge.com #LG #LGElectronics #LGPurotec #PuroTec #LGAdvancedMaterials #AdvancedMaterials #Antimicrobial #Kshow #K2025 #GlassTechnology #Plastics #Additives #Innovation

#K2025_PicoftheDay #Day_8 #LookingBackMovingForward It’s already the final day of K 2025 and we sincerely thank everyone who visited our booth over the past few days. We’ll be back in 2028 with even more impressive innovations and technology. So, stay tuned! #LG #LGElectronics #LGPurotec #PuroTec #LGAdvancedMaterials #AdvancedMaterials #Antimicrobial #Kshow #K2025 #GlassTechnology #Plastics #Additives #Innovation

#K2025_PicoftheDay #Day_7 #CuriosityInEveryCorner LG PuroTec™ is capturing attention across the show floor at K 2025, drawing curiosity from visitors eager to explore its antimicrobial innovation. From industry experts to new partners, everyone’s discovering what makes LG PuroTec™ stand out in advanced materials. #LG #LGElectronics #LGPurotec #PuroTec #LGAdvancedMaterials #AdvancedMaterials #Antimicrobial #Kshow #K2025 #GlassTechnology #Plastics #Additives #Innovation

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

