An antimicrobial additive is a substance included in the production process or coating process of plastics, rubber, etc., to impart antimicrobial properties to the surface of the final product. Final products with antimicrobial additives can prevent odors or damage caused by microorganisms, making them easier to maintain and more durable compared to regular products. For example, products that frequently come into contact with water and are vulnerable to microorganisms require continuous maintenance. If antimicrobial additives are used in such products, they can reduce the burden of product maintenance for customers and extend the product's lifespan, thereby increasing customer satisfaction.