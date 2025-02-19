We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Antimicrobial Technology: Features, Benefits & Applications
What is antimicrobial technology?
Antimicrobial technology refers to technology that inhibits the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi. Unlike antibiotics, which are used for therapeutic purposes in humans or animals, antimicrobial technology is designed to prevent the growth of microorganisms on surfaces such as plastics, rubber, and textiles. This technology continuously works throughout the lifecycle of the applied product to protect it.
How are sterilization technology and antibacterial technology different?
The key difference between sterilization/disinfection and antibacterial technology lies in their purpose. Sterilization is an active method that uses UV, heat, chemicals, etc., to kill microorganisms. Sterilization is used under limited conditions where exposure can permanently damage the product or harm individuals. A representative example is a UV sterilization device. Antibacterial technology is not as strong but prevents the growth of microorganisms on the surface of products, allowing them to be used for a longer period. Antibacterial paint is a good example of antibacterial technology.
Are antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral different?
Bacteria are single-celled prokaryotes, while fungi are multicellular organisms classified as eukaryotes, different from bacteria. Although bacteria and fungi can be easily confused, they are different microorganisms with differences in growth and metabolism. Fungi can spread quickly through the air, while bacteria can survive in various environments due to their diverse ways of obtaining nutrients.
Viruses are intermediate entities between living and non-living things, unlike bacteria and fungi. Generally, viruses are smaller than bacteria and cannot replicate or reproduce on their own; they must parasitize a host to multiply. Biologically, viruses can be confused with bacteria, but they are entirely different entities with much simpler structures than bacteria.
Accordingly, bacteria, fungi, and viruses are all different entities, so antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral are distinct concepts, and it is important to use appropriate preservatives for each.
What is an antimicrobial additive?
An antimicrobial additive is a substance included in the production process or coating process of plastics, rubber, etc., to impart antimicrobial properties to the surface of the final product. Final products with antimicrobial additives can prevent odors or damage caused by microorganisms, making them easier to maintain and more durable compared to regular products. For example, products that frequently come into contact with water and are vulnerable to microorganisms require continuous maintenance. If antimicrobial additives are used in such products, they can reduce the burden of product maintenance for customers and extend the product's lifespan, thereby increasing customer satisfaction.
Types of Antimicrobial Additives
Antimicrobial additives can be divided into organic and inorganic types. Organic types include Zinc pyrithione and Quaternary ammonium compounds, while inorganic additives include Ag (silver) series, Zn (zinc) series, and Cu (copper) series. Organic types have the advantage of rapid effectiveness compared to inorganic types, while inorganic types have better chemical stability compared to organic types, making them easier to apply in manufacturing processes.
Features of LG PuroTec™
LG Electronics' antimicrobial additive, called LG PuroTec™, is a glass-based preservative. It exhibits strong antimicrobial performance and high thermal stability due to its composition, which includes Ag (silver) and Zn (zinc). Additionally, LG PuroTec™ is provided in an optimized form tailored to the final product, such as in slurry or masterbatch form allowing manufacturers to easily impart antimicrobial properties to their products. It also has both antibacterial and antifungal properties, so our customers can take advantage of both benefits with LG PuroTec™.
LG PuroTec™ does not easily wash off and remains stable from the product's surface, providing long-lasting protection. Furthermore, it reduces the yellowing effects caused by silver, ensuring that the final product maintains its value over time, even in diverse environments.
"The information contained in the article is released by LG Electronics and may not be used for personal work. It may not be copied, reproduced, modified, decompiled, or reverse-engineered into any other work without prior permission from LG Electronics."
