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LG Vehicle Solution1

LG Mobility Labworks Series

Digital Cockpit Gamma

Experience the future of driving vision : Premium, Seamless, Intelligent.

OverviewVision display solutionIntelligent HMI solutionConnectivity & contents solutionRelated contents
Overview
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Modular, Designed with Complete Integration in Mind

Enter the new era of software-defined vehicle (SDV) with LG’s Digital Cockpit gamma. It is designed with premium, seamless, and intelligent modules that can be integrated into the programming of any car.

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LG Vehicle Solution1

Vision Display Solution

New vision technology introduces an advanced automotive display for future car interiors. By applying invisible, transparent OLED technology, it offers designers unlimited creative freedom. Additionally, the curved freeform plastic OLED allows for dynamic changes to the in-cabin environment as needed or required by car manufacturers.

Vision Display solution5

LG Vehicle Solution1

LG Mobility Labworks Series

Vision Display Solution

Digital Cockpit Gamma

12.3-inch Transparent OLED Cluster Display

The 12.3-inch transparent OLED display delivers information optimized for the autonomous driving environment. Drivers can safely watch the road ahead without any disruptions.

14.2-inch Freeform Center Information Display

The 14.2-inch 'roll in-and-out' plastic OLED display gives a futuristic in-cabin look and feel with its thin, curved design. The screen panel rolls out from the instrument panel when a passenger needs to use the infotainment system. Additionally, it rolls back in when no longer needed, creating a more comfortable in-cabin environment.

Intelligent HMI Solution

An integrated system designed for driver and passenger convenience, we offer a new intelligent human-machine interface (HMI) solution with enhanced user experience. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), our advanced in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) solution integrates multimodal interfaces, including voice, gesture, and haptic feedback, enabling easy connection and control of car systems. Additionally, the intelligent assistant delivers personalized services for both the driver and passengers.

Intelligent HMI solution5

LG Vehicle Solution1

LG Mobility Labworks Series

Intelligent HMI Solution

Digital Cockpit Gamma

Adaptive Controller

The curved outer edge of the display can be used for additional functions such as volume control. The steering wheel display screen functions as a controller for multimedia and vehicle applications.

Intelligent Assistant

If drowsiness is detected, the AI personal assistant will suggest ordering coffee from the driver’s nearest favorite café. When ordering coffee, you can pay using biometrics, such as fingerprint recognition.

Consolidated System

Powered by AI and touch technology, our intelligent HMI solution offers the most natural, human-like interaction. The front-seat passenger can also easily control the car’s climate and navigation systems through a mobile application on their phone.

Connectivity & Contents Solution

Our 5G antenna-integrated connectivity and content solution, powered by LG’s webOS platform, expands across various use cases. 5G telematics provides access to high-speed networks, enabling immersive entertainment content experiences such as high-resolution streaming video services, intelligent points of interest (POI), and advanced television systems committee (ATSC) 3.0 mobile broadcasting system. Additionally, passengers can easily control and interact with these features using gesture recognition technology.

Connectivity & Contents solution5

LG Vehicle Solution1

LG Mobility Labworks Series

Connectivity & Contents Solution

Digital Cockpit Gamma

Streaming Video Services

5G connectivity-supported high-resolution streaming video services. Passengers can enjoy multiple media applications simultaneously on their own rear-seat entertainment displays through high-speed 5G internet.

Rich Multimedia and Data-Driven Contents

An intelligent point of interest (POI) service and full access to web browsers are provided for other passengers sharing the ride. In the US market, ATSC 3.0 high-quality live broadcasting is also offered.

Recognizing Finger Gestures

While seated, you can adjust the volume or browse content simply by the motion of your hands. Additionally, our interior monitoring system (IMS), powered by LG’s algorithm, can restrict multimedia operation when it detects that a passenger is holding a smartphone or a cup through behavior analysis.

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