Commercial Laundry
On-Premise Laundry

LG offers comprehensive laundry solutions that combine power and cleanliness, helping your business maintain a pristine setting.

LG Smart Laundry Lounge with stacked commercial washers, dryers, and wardrobe-style appliance

LG Smart Laundry Lounge with stacked commercial washers, dryers, and wardrobe-style appliance

Last Long with Balanced System

LG Gyro Balancing System offers quiet, stable cycles through advanced algorithm. It helps to reduce repair and increase profit for your business.

Tub Cleaning for Easy Care

Our Tub Cleaning cycle removes residue effortlessly, keeping the tub clean.

Thorough Rinsing for Quality Service

Twin Spray rinses during spinning for quick washing. Atomizing Spray removes suds from the door glass, saving time and enhancing customer satisfaction with clean results.

Product Lineup

Business Application

Hospitality

LG Commercial Laundry delivers fresh, clean linens with exceptional efficiency, making a lasting impression on your guests.

Hotel room bed with folded white towels and flower decoration
Healthcare room with bed, wheelchair, and large windows
Restaurant table set with plates, glasses, and folded napkins
Spa room with massage bed, towel, and tea set on tray
Hotel room bed with folded white towels and flower decoration

Healthcare room with bed, wheelchair, and large windows

Restaurant table set with plates, glasses, and folded napkins

Spa room with massage bed, towel, and tea set on tray

LG Commercial Laundry Gallery

Two people in lab coats using LG stacked commercial washer and dryer in a laundry facility

Modern lounge with LG stacked washer and dryer integrated into interior design

Row of LG commercial stacked washers and dryers with folded towels on cart

Woman folding laundry in front of LG commercial washers and dryers

Businesswoman smiling in front of LG commercial laundry machines with colleague operating dryer

FAQ

Q.

Which coin drop brands are compatible and is the coin drop included in the box?

A.

Coin drop is not included; you can buy and use Greenwald, ESD and Munzuprufer with our product.

Q.

Is it possible to convert machines from payment to nonpayment or vice versa?

A.

You can select Payment type (Coin or Card) and Non-Payment type (On Premise Laundry) in Setup mode.

Q.

How can I choose a suitable product for my business?

A.

LG Commercial Laundry offers solutions suitable for various spaces, including dormitories, apartments, hotels, and hospitals. Once you submit an inquiry, our expert will contact you to provide the best solution for your business.

Q.

What are the energy efficiency ratings of commercial laundry?

A.

LG Commercial Laundry is designed with energy efficiency in mind. It is ENERGY STAR® certified, which helps reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

