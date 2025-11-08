For smarter hotels, LG integrated solutions

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Comfortable and relaxing environment
Create welcoming lobbies, restful rooms, and vibrant public areas that offer guests optimal comfort through our advanced climate, lighting, and display solutions. Every detail is designed to make guests feel at ease and enhance the quality of their stay.
- Consistent temperature and air quality across the facility
- Flexible installation adaptable to diverse environments
- Reliable operation for large and complex buildings
Efficient management with reliable performance
Enable seamless hotel operations with stable systems, flexible controls, and simplified maintenance. Ensure every guest experience runs smoothly with technology that operates reliably and unobtrusively.
- Reliable systems ensuring smooth daily operation
- Flexible control tailored to different facility needs
- Simplified maintenance for long-term stability
Hotel solutions by need
Lobby
Create lasting first impressions with refined design, comfortable climate control, and intuitive displays that welcome guests from the moment they arrive.
- HVAC
- Commercial Display
- Monitors & PCs
VRF Application Solutions
LG’s AHU Solution interlocks with the MULTI V series. They offer energy efficiency and conditioned air.
Indoor LED
Full model line-up, from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, designed for diverse indoor applications.
Standard Signage
Elevate your business with LG’s standard UHD Signage solutions. Experience stunning visuals and innovative technology.
LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)
With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.
LG Business Monitor
LG monitor brings clarity and adaptability to any professional setting, combining sleek design with seamless functionality for a refined work experience.
Guest room
Deliver personal comfort with relaxing climate control, immersive entertainment, and intuitive technology, helping guests unwind, recharge, and feel at home.
- HVAC
- Commercial Display
- Monitors & PCs
VRF Application Solutions
LG’s hot water solution, AHU Solution, and ventilation solution interlocks with the MULTI V series.
VRF System
A VRF System is among the most efficient HVAC systems that deliver optimal comfort and performance.
Ventilation Solution
LG Ventilation Solution ERV is an efficient solution for fresh indoor air.
Hotel TV
LG Hotel TV enhances guest satisfaction by delivering personalized services and real-time information, while maximizing operational efficiency.
LG gram Pro
See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.
LG Smart Monitor Swing
Experience powerful flexibility with LG Smart Monitor featuring stunning 4K touchscreen for work and entertainment.