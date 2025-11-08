About Cookies on This Site

Premium seaside hotel room featuring LG integrated solutions with modern design, open terrace view, and smart in-room technology for a refined guest experience.

For smarter hotels, LG integrated solutions

Comfortable and relaxing environment

Create welcoming lobbies, restful rooms, and vibrant public areas that offer guests optimal comfort through our advanced climate, lighting, and display solutions. Every detail is designed to make guests feel at ease and enhance the quality of their stay.

 

  • Consistent temperature and air quality across the facility
  • Flexible installation adaptable to diverse environments
  • Reliable operation for large and complex buildings

Efficient management with reliable performance

Enable seamless hotel operations with stable systems, flexible controls, and simplified maintenance. Ensure every guest experience runs smoothly with technology that operates reliably and unobtrusively.

 

  • Reliable systems ensuring smooth daily operation
  • Flexible control tailored to different facility needs 
  • Simplified maintenance for long-term stability

Hotel solutions by need

Lobby

Create lasting first impressions with refined design, comfortable climate control, and intuitive displays that welcome guests from the moment they arrive.

Elegant hotel lobby showcasing LG integrated solutions with luxury design, digital signage, and climate control systems for a premium guest arrival experience.
VRF Application Solutions

VRF Application Solutions

LG’s AHU Solution interlocks with the MULTI V series. They offer energy efficiency and conditioned air.

Learn more
Indoor LED image

Indoor LED

Full model line-up, from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, designed for diverse indoor applications.

Learn more
Standard Signage image

Standard Signage

Elevate your business with LG’s standard UHD Signage solutions. Experience stunning visuals and innovative technology.

Learn more
LG MAGNIT Micro LED image

LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)

With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.

Learn more
LG Business Monitor Image

LG Business Monitor

LG monitor brings clarity and adaptability to any professional setting, combining sleek design with seamless functionality for a refined work experience.

Learn more

Guest room

Deliver personal comfort with relaxing climate control, immersive entertainment, and intuitive technology, helping guests unwind, recharge, and feel at home.

Modern hotel guest room equipped with LG integrated solutions including smart displays, concealed ducts, and projectors for immersive comfort and personalized in-room experiences.
VRF Application Solutions image

VRF Application Solutions

LG’s hot water solution, AHU Solution, and ventilation solution interlocks with the MULTI V series.

Learn more
Single Split image

VRF System

A VRF System is among the most efficient HVAC systems that deliver optimal comfort and performance.

Learn more
Ventilation Solution image

Ventilation Solution

LG Ventilation Solution ERV is an efficient solution for fresh indoor air.

Learn more
Hotel TV image

Hotel TV

LG Hotel TV enhances guest satisfaction by delivering personalized services and real-time information, while maximizing operational efficiency.

Learn more
LG gram Pro Image

LG gram Pro

See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.

Learn more
LG Smart Monitor Swing image

LG Smart Monitor Swing

Experience powerful flexibility with LG Smart Monitor featuring stunning 4K touchscreen for work and entertainment.

Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

