LG robot actuator inside a transparent housing, showing its compact and precise motion-control design

LG robot actuator inside a transparent housing, showing its compact and precise motion-control design

LG Actuator AXIUM™

LG’s actuator is built on motion innovation — compact, efficient, and finely crafted to support controlled robotic movement. It enhances how machines move and respond.

LG Actuator AXIUM™ Contact Us
Core Technology

LG Actuator —
The Heart of Precision

LG’s actuator is composed of components that work in seamless coordination. Each element is designed to deliver smooth, balanced, and responsive movement.

A close up of an internal mechanical component of a lg rotary compressor.

A close up of an internal mechanical component of a lg rotary compressor.

LG motor component with copper windings and a circular metal structure, shown in a diagonal view to highlight its layers
Power Density Motor

LG’s Motor Heritage, Proven in DD Motors

Reducer unit with a central shaft and layered gear housing, shown in a semi-transparent view
Wide-Ratio Reducer

Wide Ratio for Adaptive Motion

Drive board with red circuitry and components, revealing electronic parts used for control functions
Integrated Drive

Encoder + Brake in One, Backed by LG Expertise

Why LG Actuator AXIUM
Leads in Robotics

Compact, efficient, and reliable — LG’s actuator supports advanced robotic performance through precision and control.

LG actuator shown as a line-drawing, highlighting a compact all-in-one structure with integrated internal components
All-in-One
Compact Power
LG robotic joint actuator shown in line-drawing style, illustrating energy reuse during movement for longer operation
Energy Reuse
for Longer Runs
LG actuator shown in an exploded line-drawing view, highlighting layered components for 3D heat dissipation
3D Heat Dissipation

All-in-One
Compact Power

With unrolled segmented stator core, our actuator delivers higher torque density in a smaller footprint—same power, less size for compact, efficient robotic systems.

LG actuator with transparent housing showing an unrolled segmented stator core, designed for a compact footprint

LG actuator with transparent housing showing an unrolled segmented stator core, designed for a compact footprint

Energy Reuse,
Innovated for Efficiency

With LG’s Energy-Harvesting System, our actuator reuses energy generated during reverse motion—extending operating time for longer, efficient robotic performance.

LG actuator shown in motion with energy indicators increasing from 46% to 56%, illustrating energy reuse for longer operation

LG actuator shown in motion with energy indicators increasing from 46% to 56%, illustrating energy reuse for longer operation

LG actuator with transparent top housing and airflow arrows, showing 3D heat dissipation designed for reliable operation

3D Heat Dissipation,
Engineered for Reliability

With LG’s 3D Heat-Dissipation Design, our actuator evenly spreads heat through a multi-layer aluminum housing—keeping components below 95°C for steady torque and reliability under heavy loads.

Product Lineup

Our Actuator Series

Covering a broad range of robotic systems, LG’s actuator line-up offers scalable solutions for diverse industries — flexibly supporting different payloads, motions, and operational needs.

Seven LG joint drive actuators arranged in a row from smallest to largest, each with a cylindrical metal body and black top

Joint Drive Series 1)

Two LG wheel drive units with circular metal centers and black outer rings shown side by side on a neutral background

Wheel Drive Series 2)

1)The Joint Drive Series is available in Φ40, Φ50, Φ60, Φ80, Φ100, Φ110, and Φ120.

2)The Wheel Drive Series is available in 5.0-inch and 6.5-inch sizes.

Applications

Where Motion Meets Purpose

Designed for scalability, LG’s actuator seamlessly integrates into various robotic systems — supporting applications in home, service, industrial, and logistics sectors.

A home living room with a service robot standing on a rug between a sofa and coffee table with large windows behind it
Home

A restaurant scene where a service robot carries items between tables as people dine, with a modern interior
Hospitality

A warehouse interior with an autonomous floor robot moving as workers and shelves are visible in the background
Logistics

An industrial assembly line where robotic arms operate above a conveyor, performing automated manufacturing tasks
Manufacturing

FAQs

Q.

What is an actuator and how does it work in a robot?

A.

An actuator is a key component that converts electrical energy into mechanical motion. In robotic systems, it drives joints and wheels with controlled precision, enabling machines to move and perform specific tasks as intended.

Q.

How does LG’s actuator improve energy efficiency in robotic systems?

A.

LG’s actuator recovers energy generated during deceleration through a regenerative system, extending operating time and contributing to more sustainable robotic operations.

Q.

How does LG’s actuator achieve compact yet powerful performance?

A.

With a distributed core motor design, the actuator delivers higher torque density, providing the same output power in a smaller and lighter structure.

Q.

In which types of robots can LG’s actuator be used?

A.

LG’s actuator applies to a broad range of robotic fields — from home and service robots that assist in daily life, to industrial and collaborative units used in manufacturing, as well as logistics and mobility robots operating in warehouses and delivery sites.

Its scalable design supports diverse payloads, joint types, and motion requirements across these environments.

Q.

How does LG maintain the reliability of its actuator products?

A.

Each actuator undergoes extensive testing for torque accuracy, thermal stability, and mechanical endurance to meet industrial-grade standards and ensure long-term dependability.

Q.

What should I consider when choosing an actuator for robots?

A.

Choose based on your robot’s purpose: torque & speed for performance, compact size for integration, energy efficiency for longer runs, and reliability for continuous operation.

Q.

Why are multiple sizes and customized actuators important?

A.

Robots will take many forms in daily life. Different joints need different sizes, and future applications will require tailored actuators for unique tasks and environments.

Disclaimer 

*All product images are for demonstration purposes and may vary from the actual product. Product colors may differ depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*Product performance may vary depending on the usage environment, and product availability may differ.