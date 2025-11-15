For efficient government spaces,  LG integrated solutions

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Comfortable and connected spaces for public service
Enhance government facilities with environments that prioritize comfort, clarity, and accessibility, supporting productivity for staffs and citizens alike.
- Comfortable indoor climate for productive work
- Clear visual guidance and communication displays
- User-friendly design for accessibility and inclusivity
Intelligent systems for efficient and reliable operation
Optimize facility management with integrated HVAC and control systems that provide stability, efficiency and real-time monitoring for long-term reliability.
- Centralized air management and control
- Energy-efficient cooling and heating systems
- Scalable solutions for buildings of any size
Government Department solutions by need
Lobby
Create welcoming government lobbies with fresh air systems, clear visual communication, and refined design to build trust and comfort.
- HVAC
- Commercial Display
VRF Application Solutions
LG’s AHU Solution interlocks with the MULTI V series. They offer energy efficiency and conditioned air.
Chiller
Discover the powerful air cooling solutions ideal for your business facility.
Indoor LED
Full model line-up, from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, designed for diverse indoor applications.
LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)
With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.
Surveillance
Ensure secure monitoring with intelligent control systems and high‑precision displays, enabling reliability and situational awareness for critical operations.
- HVAC
- Commercial Display
- Monitors & PCs
Central Controller
LG Central Controller provides convenient management for the multiple HVAC products in a building.
LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)
With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.
LG UltraFine™
UltraFine™ provides razor-sharp images and precise detail.
LG UltraWide™
Enjoy powerful work efficiency as you view multiple documents at the same time.