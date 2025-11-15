About Cookies on This Site

LG integrated solutions for government spaces visual showing modern office architecture with glass walls and professionals collaborating, highlighting efficient LG business technologies for public sectors.

For efficient government spaces,  LG integrated solutions

Comfortable and connected spaces for public service

Enhance government facilities with environments that prioritize comfort, clarity, and accessibility, supporting productivity for staffs and citizens alike.

 

  • Comfortable indoor climate for productive work
  • Clear visual guidance and communication displays
  • User-friendly design for accessibility and inclusivity

Intelligent systems for efficient and reliable operation

Optimize facility management with integrated HVAC and control systems that provide stability, efficiency and real-time monitoring for long-term reliability.

 

  • Centralized air management and control
  • Energy-efficient cooling and heating systems
  • Scalable solutions for buildings of any size

Government Department solutions by need

Lobby

Create welcoming government lobbies with fresh air systems, clear visual communication, and refined design to build trust and comfort.

LG government lobby solution visual showing bright indoor space with large LED displays and HVAC systems, highlighting LG integrated technology for trust and comfort in public buildings.
VRF Application Solutions image

VRF Application Solutions

LG’s AHU Solution interlocks with the MULTI V series. They offer energy efficiency and conditioned air.

Learn more
Chiller image

Chiller

Discover the powerful air cooling solutions ideal for your business facility.

Learn more
Indoor LED image

Indoor LED

Full model line-up, from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, designed for diverse indoor applications.

Learn more
LG MAGNIT (Micro LED) image

LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)

With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.

Learn more

Surveillance

Ensure secure monitoring with intelligent control systems and high‑precision displays, enabling reliability and situational awareness for critical operations.

LG surveillance control room featuring large multi-screen video wall and operator workstations, showcasing LG integrated monitoring solutions for government and security environments.
Central Controller Image

Central Controller

LG Central Controller provides convenient management for the multiple HVAC products in a building.

Learn more
LG MAGNIT (Micro LED) image

LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)

With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.

Learn more
LG UltraFine™ image

LG UltraFine™

UltraFine™ provides razor-sharp images and precise detail.

Learn more
LG UltraWide™ image

LG UltraWide™

Enjoy powerful work efficiency as you view multiple documents at the same time.

Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

