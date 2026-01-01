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LG P-pod

LG P-pod

Total in-vehicle experience

Our ultimate testbed and prototype for next-generation cockpit solutions

Where in-vehicle experiences come to life

LG’s advanced technologies reimagine the vehicle interior as a space unlike any before, transforming the cabin into a living environment on wheels that connects people’s lives through new experiences.

LG P-pod

Explore LG Digital Cockpit

LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company designed for unmatched customization and integration to meet customer needs, and discover the newly named prototype born from these innovations.

Enabling the future, today.0

LG P-pod 1.0

LG P-pod 1.0

Digital Cockpit gamma

Digital Cockpit gamma
Digital Cockpit beta

Digital Cockpit beta

Digital Cockpit beta
Digital Cockpit alpha

Digital Cockpit alpha

Digital Cockpit alpha