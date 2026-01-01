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LG Mobility Labworks Series

LG PlayWare

Next-level in-cabin entertainment for Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV), powered by LG PlayWare.

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Overview
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Introducing LG PlayWare

LG PlayWare encompasses a suite of in-cabin entertainment solutions, including LG's Automotive Content Platform (ACP) and artificial intelligence (AI) Sound for an immersive audio experience. It delivers premium in-cabin entertainment by offering easy and seamless access to a broad array of high-quality and diverse global and regional content, including video streaming, music, gaming, and location-based services, while also integrating additional features that enhance the overall user experience inside the vehicle.

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LG Vehicle Solution1

Explore LG PlayWare Features

Enjoy a seamless entertainment experience in your vehicle, turning every trip into an exciting, immersive experience.

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Ultimate Entertainment Platform

LG PlayWare is our premium in-cabin entertainment platform that leverages LG's significant knowledge in consumer electronics user experience (UX) to deliver high-quality entertainment experience in vehicles. Powered by LG webOS, it provides simple access to a wide range of high-quality global and regional content, including video streaming, music, gaming, and location-based services.

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Rich Global and Region-specific Entertainment Content Suite

Offering access to world-renowned streaming services and region-specific content providers, LG PlayWare brings a diverse array of entertainment options directly into the vehicles. From global giants to regional heroes, LG PlayWare ensures a rich content ecosystem tailored to each market.

Scalable White-label Solution

Built as a customizable white-label platform, LG PlayWare can be seamlessly integrated into any automaker's ecosystem. It leverages LG's extensive UX knowledge to provide an intuitive, brand-consistent interface that offers the best way to consume content in-cabin environment, from entry to luxury models.

Diverse Content Ecosystem

LG PlayWare goes beyond traditional video streaming to offer a complete in-vehicle entertainment package, featuring premium music services, original gaming options, location-based services, and soon more! Is it a versatile platform that caters to all passengers’ preferences and enhances the overall in-cabin experience.

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