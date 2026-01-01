We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Mobility Labworks Series
LG PlayWare
Next-level in-cabin entertainment for Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV), powered by LG PlayWare.
Introducing LG PlayWare
LG PlayWare encompasses a suite of in-cabin entertainment solutions, including LG's Automotive Content Platform (ACP) and artificial intelligence (AI) Sound for an immersive audio experience. It delivers premium in-cabin entertainment by offering easy and seamless access to a broad array of high-quality and diverse global and regional content, including video streaming, music, gaming, and location-based services, while also integrating additional features that enhance the overall user experience inside the vehicle.
Explore LG PlayWare Features
Enjoy a seamless entertainment experience in your vehicle, turning every trip into an exciting, immersive experience.
Ultimate Entertainment Platform
LG PlayWare is our premium in-cabin entertainment platform that leverages LG's significant knowledge in consumer electronics user experience (UX) to deliver high-quality entertainment experience in vehicles. Powered by LG webOS, it provides simple access to a wide range of high-quality global and regional content, including video streaming, music, gaming, and location-based services.
Rich Global and Region-specific Entertainment Content Suite
Offering access to world-renowned streaming services and region-specific content providers, LG PlayWare brings a diverse array of entertainment options directly into the vehicles. From global giants to regional heroes, LG PlayWare ensures a rich content ecosystem tailored to each market.
Scalable White-label Solution
Built as a customizable white-label platform, LG PlayWare can be seamlessly integrated into any automaker's ecosystem. It leverages LG's extensive UX knowledge to provide an intuitive, brand-consistent interface that offers the best way to consume content in-cabin environment, from entry to luxury models.
Diverse Content Ecosystem
LG PlayWare goes beyond traditional video streaming to offer a complete in-vehicle entertainment package, featuring premium music services, original gaming options, location-based services, and soon more! Is it a versatile platform that caters to all passengers’ preferences and enhances the overall in-cabin experience.
Related Contents
Discover the journey of LG αWare, from event announcements to detailed video interviews, and see how we're shaping the future of automotive industry.