Commercial Display
LG LED Signage installed in a shopping mall with curved displays showcasing vivid nature visuals. LG indoor and outdoor LED signage solutions creating eye-catching experiences and premium advertising performance.

LED Signage

A wide range of indoor and outdoor LED signage to create eye-catching experiences with industry-leading technology and performance.

Explore LG LED Signage

LG MAGNIT (Micro LED)

LG MAGNIT is a Micro LED display that brings your imagination to life. Experience an entirely new level of immersion with infinite black and authentic color.

Learn more

Indoor LED

A full model lineup, ranging from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, designed for diverse indoor applications

Learn more

Outdoor LED

A diverse range of models, available in various case designs, is suitable for outdoor applications such as stadiums, outdoor advertisements, and public displays.

Learn more

Design your space, your way

LG LED signage wrapping around columns in a modern lobby, displaying colorful music festival graphics. LG digital signage solutions enhancing creative indoor advertising and brand experiences

LED Configurator

Design your tailored LED installation scene by selecting a size, calculating the required quantity, and previewing the final setup with a customized mock-up.

LED Configurator

Get tailored proposals

LG Information Display Assistant Manager

Meet Al Chatbot Liam and get fast, tailored answers.

Visit website

LG Business Cloud

An integrated cloud solution platform offering flexible management of signage displays.

Visit website
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

We provide customized solutions to help your business achieve optimized growth.

