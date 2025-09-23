Flexible Outdoor LED

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Flexible Mesh LED Display
A mesh LED is installed to fit the building’s curved exterior wall shape. The colorful advertisement reflected by the LED appears to harmonize with the city’s night view.
Flexibility for Various Screen Shapes
With its ability to be curved, folded, or rolled, GMBD can be easily formed into a variety of shapes for artistic, ornamental, or creative work. Its features can be widely applied to building facades, outdoor commercial, large events, or other areas to provide daytime or night views.
An LED is installed to fit the shape of the building’s outer wall which has rounded corner.
Lightweight Mesh LED
Its small, lightweight design reduces weight strain even for large screens, reducing time and cost for installation.
One side of the lightweight mesh GMBD is rolled.
Easy Maintenance
Its LED Data Line Bypass function keeps LED PKGs working even when a middle LED PKG is broken (or dead). A single dead pixel can be fixed or replaced separately, which allows the LED to be operated with reduced costs and time for maintenance.
Conventional LED cuts off the signal when one pixel fails and the rest of the pixels in the line become black. However, for GMBD, the rest of the pixels are visible showing no problems even if one pixel dies.
All Spec
INFORMATION
Model name
GMBD035-GN4
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD with 4 Dots
Pixel Pitch (mm)
35
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
8 x 80
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
280 x 2,800 x 24.5
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.784
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
6.2
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
8.0
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
816
Cabinet material
Plastic body and silicon cable
Service access
Front and Rear
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
7,500
Color Temperature (K)
18,000-25,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
120
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
120
Brightness Uniformity
90%
Contrast Ratio
40,000:1
Processing Depth (bit)
12 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
640
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
213
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
816
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
2,184
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
727
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2,784
Power Supply (V)
100~240 VAC
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
Refresh Rate (Hz)
20,000
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
Operating Temperature(℃)
-40℃ to +60℃
Operating Humidity
10~90%RH
IP rating Front
IP66
IP rating Rear
IP66
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
STANDARD
Certification
CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
Controller
CVBA
90 DEGREE CORNER CUT
90 degree corner cut
Yes