Flexible Outdoor LED
Flexible Outdoor LED

Flexible Outdoor LED

GMBD040
LG Flexible Outdoor LED, GMBD040

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch: 40 mm
  • Brightness: 3,000 nit
  • IP Rating: IP66
  • Flexibility for Various Screen Shapes
  • Lightweight Mesh LED
  • Easy Maintenance
More

Flexible Mesh LED Display

A mesh LED is installed to fit the building’s curved exterior wall shape. The colorful advertisement reflected by the LED appears to harmonize with the city’s night view.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Flexibility for Various Screen Shapes

With its ability to be curved, folded, or rolled, GMBD can be easily formed into a variety of shapes for artistic, ornamental, or creative work. Its features can be widely applied to building facades, outdoor commercial, large events, or other areas to provide daytime or night views.

An LED is installed to fit the shape of the building’s outer wall which has rounded corner.

Lightweight Mesh LED

Its small, lightweight design reduces weight strain even for large screens, reducing time and cost for installation.

One side of the lightweight mesh GMBD is rolled.

Easy Maintenance

Its LED Data Line Bypass function keeps LED PKGs working even when a middle LED PKG is broken (or dead). A single dead pixel can be fixed or replaced separately, which allows the LED to be operated with reduced costs and time for maintenance.

Conventional LED cuts off the signal when one pixel fails and the rest of the pixels in the line become black. However, for GMBD, the rest of the pixels are visible showing no problems even if one pixel dies.

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    GMBD040-GN2

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    2 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    40.00

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    1x80

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    18x3,200

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.48

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    8x1

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    8x80

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    320x3,200

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    1.024

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    6.4

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    6.4

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    625

  • Cabinet material

    Plastic body and silicon cable

  • Service access

    Front and Rear

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    3,000

  • Color Temperature (K)

    18,000-25,000

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    120

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    120

  • Brightness Uniformity

    90%

  • Contrast Ratio

    20,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    12 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    384

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    128

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    375

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    1,310

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    437

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    1,280

  • Power Supply (V)

    9

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    20,000

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -40℃ to +60℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~90%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP66

  • IP rating Rear

    IP66

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVBA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    Yes

Datasheet

extension : pdf
GMBD-Series_Datasheet(low)_LG-Flexible-Mesh-LED_221017.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.