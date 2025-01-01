About Cookies on This Site

Row of LG commercial washing machines and dryers in a professional laundry facility, text overlay LG commercial laundry solutions

Row of LG commercial washing machines and dryers in a professional laundry facility, text overlay LG commercial laundry solutions

LG Commercial Laundry Solutions

LG provides Commercial Laundry Solutions that enhance efficiency and reliability. Our washers and dryers deliver consistent performance, helping you manage energy use and costs.

Why LG Commercial Laundry Solutions

Optimized performance & reliability

Our Gyro Balancing System provides optimized performance through advanced algorithm, which allows for spin entry and on time cycle completion.

Optimal washing efficiency

LG's compact, stackable design optimizes space with large capacity. The Atomizing nozzle and Twin Spray enhance washing with the tilted tub.

Convenient install & maintenance

Our products fit perfectly in your space and are easy to relocate. The tub cleaning program, automatic detergent system, Front service ready and LG Smart Solution* provide optimal efficiency.

* LG Smart Solution: A system that remotely monitors the operation.

Explore our Commercial Laundry Solutions

LG commercial washer with high capacity and durable design
LG Commercial Washer

LG's Commercial Washers provide high capacity and are designed to meet a wide range of applications.

LG commercial dryer designed for energy efficiency and business use
LG Commercial Dryer

LG’s Commercial Dryers offer high capacity and energy efficiency, making them ideal for a wide range of business needs.

Discover Commercial Laundry solutions by application

Laundromat setting with stacked LG commercial washers and dryers next to sink
Laundromat
Multi-housing laundry facility with rows of LG washers and dryers
Multi-Housing
On-premises laundry room with multiple LG commercial machines
On-Premises
LG Smart Laundry Lounge with stacked commercial washers and dryers alongside wardrobe-style appliance, text overlay LG Smart Laundry Lounge

LG Smart Laundry Lounge with stacked commercial washers and dryers alongside wardrobe-style appliance, text overlay LG Smart Laundry Lounge

LG Smart Laundry Lounge

LG offers the best space solutions to help your business succeed.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

