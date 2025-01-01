About Cookies on This Site

Compressor & Motor
Air Conditioning Solutions

From a comfortable home to a office, LG’s innovative components are at the heart of residential and commercial cooling. Engineered for performance, built for reliability.

Outdoor night scene showing an LG air conditioning outdoor unit installed beside a modern house, with a transparent overlay revealing the internal compressor.

Key FeaturesApplicationsProductsOther Applications

Key Features

Wide Capacity Coverage

LG compressors support a broad range of capacities up to 27 tons, making them suitable for both residential and industrial applications.

Stable & Quiet Airflow

The second-generation EC fan motor delivers precise and consistent airflow while minimizing vibration and noise for enhanced comfort.

Compact, Flexible Design

The compact and lightweight structure allows for flexible installation in space-constrained environments and simplifies maintenance.

Solutions for Residential Air Conditioning

LG compressors and motors power residential and Unitary systems, delivering quiet, efficient cooling for homes. These advanced components promote year-round comfort and energy savings.

Floor Stand type

Wall mounted type

Ceiling Cassette type

Solutions for Commercial Air Conditioning

From Light Commercial spaces to Data Center Cooling Systems, LG components provide reliable, high-capacity performance. Our compressors and motors enable smart, scalable cooling built for business needs.

Close-up view of a large floor-standing air conditioner placed in a minimal commercial space, designed for high-capacity cooling in open public environments.

Floor Stand type

Modern living room interior featuring an duct-type air conditioner installed discreetly in the ceiling, providing invisible airflow for quiet residential or hospitality cooling.

Duct type

Bright office setting with multiple ceiling-type air conditioning units aligned in rows, delivering even and efficient airflow throughout a shared workspace.

Ceiling Cassette type

Our Products for Air Conditioning

See how LG components power heat pump and refrigeration systems.

A front view image of Rotary Compressor

Rotary Compressor

A front view image of Scroll Compressor

Scroll Compressor

A front view image of EC Motor

EC Motor

A front view image of Fan Motor

Fan Motor

Explore Other Applications

See how LG components power heat pump and refrigeration systems.

Heat Pump Solutions

Learn more

Refrigeration Solutions

Learn more

Air Conditioning Solutions

* Some images are simulated for illustrative purpose only.
* The mentioned applications are primarily used examples.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

