HVAC
LG Heat Pump Water Heater installed in modern bathroom, providing energy-efficient hot water supply.

LG Heat Pump Water Heater installed in modern bathroom, providing energy-efficient hot water supply.

Heat Pump Water Heater

The LG Heat Pump Water Heater is an efficient hybrid hot water solution that utilizes both absorbed and electric energy.

Key Features

The Smarter way to heat your water

Smart home integration of LG Heat Pump Water Heater showing efficient hot water distribution across kitchen and bathroom.

Heat Pump Water Heater

The LG Heat Pump Water Heater efficiently supplies hot water throughout the home by utilizing electricity and air source energy, making it more efficient than a conventional electric water heater.

*Based on LG Heat Pump Water Heater 200L model(WH20ESF0.HA, COP 3.20) vs. Electric Water Heater(COP 0.96)

Advanced Hot Water Performance

The LG Heat Pumps Water Heater features a hybrid system that combines a powerful compressor, electricity, and absorption energy, allowing hot water to reach a maximum temperature of 75℃. With Turbo mode, hot water can be delivered even faster.

LG Heat Pump Water Heater delivering advanced hot water performance with maximum 75°C output for residential use.

LG Heat Pump Water Heater delivering advanced hot water performance with maximum 75°C output for residential use.

Efficient Hybrid Heating Solution

It is a hybrid heating solution that efficiently supplies hot water by utilizing both air source-based absorbing energy and electricity. Additionally, it has received an Energy Class A+ rating* and features SG(Smart Grid) Ready technology, optimizing operating costs based on electricity rates.

*Energy Class A+ applies to all models(WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA, WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA)

SG Ready

Includes SG Ready Function applies to all models. (WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA, WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA)

Comfort operation and smart control

Simplified setup and maintenance

With LG ThinQ, you can easily check and adjust the water temperature. Additionally, Smart Diagnosis supports Heat Pump Water Heater setup, installation, and troubleshooting. It also allows you to conveniently assess issues and contact the service center or installer when needed.

Low noise operation

The LG Heat Pump Water Heater operates at a noise level of approximately 50dB(A) to 53dB(A), depending on the model. This is quieter than typical office noise, creating a more comfortable indoor environment.

*Energy Class A+ applies to all models(WH10ESF0.HA, WH15ESF0.HA, WH20ESF0.CA, WH20STR2.FA, WH27STR2.FA)

Various operation mode

The LG Heat Pump Water Heater offers four efficient modes for different situations: 'Heat Pump', 'Turbo', 'Auto', and 'Vacation.' Use these modes to optimize your Heat Pump Water Heater's performance, whether you need hot water quickly or are away for an extended period.

LG Heat Pump Water Heater with smart control panel offering multiple operation modes for optimized performance.

LG Heat Pump Water Heater with smart control panel offering multiple operation modes for optimized performance.

Circular heat pump icon with a red leaf, symbolizing energy-efficient heating.

Heat Pump

Heating water with the heat pump funciton

Red gear icon with motion lines, representing the Auto mode of LG Heat Pump Water Heater.

Auto

Automatically controls the heat pump and heating functions for optimal performance

Turbocharger icon with red flames, representing the Turbo mode of LG Heat Pump Water Heater.

Turbo

Boosting heat function to quickly heat water

Battery icon with red recycling arrows, representing the Vacation mode of LG Heat Pump Water Heater.

Vacation

Minimizing the energy loss while heat function is not in use

Flexible Installation Design

The LG Heat Pump Water Heater offers versatile installation options for various environments with a modern appearance. Install the wall-mounted type to maximize space efficiency, or the floor-standing type for larger capacity.

Wall-mounted LG Heat Pump Water Heater integrated into a bathroom, showcasing flexible installation in a recessed space.

Wall-mounted LG Heat Pump Water Heater integrated into a bathroom, showcasing flexible installation in a recessed space.

Floor-standing LG Heat Pump Water Heater in a modern space, highlighting flexible installation in bathrooms or kitchens.

Floor-standing LG Heat Pump Water Heater in a modern space, highlighting flexible installation in bathrooms or kitchens.

LG Heat Pump Water Heater built into a sleek kitchen cabinet near a window, showing flexible product lineup options.

LG Heat Pump Water Heater built into a sleek kitchen cabinet near a window, showing flexible product lineup options.

Explore the Product Lineup

Find the LG Heat Pump Water Heater model that best suits your space and needs.

FAQ

Q.

Are there any installation precautions?

A.

When installing the LG Heat Pump Water Heater, be sure to check the location, water supply, and other important factors. Refer to the installation guide for detailed information, but here are some key points to keep in mind:
- Ensure sufficient space for air circulation and periodic servicing.
- Ther floor must be strong enough to support the weight of the Heat Pump Water Heater. Install indoors, protected from high levels of corrosive elements.
- Keep the area free of flammable liquids and gases.
- Ensure the tank is completely filled with water.
- Remove any air from the Heat Pump Water Heater and piping.

Q.

What refrigerant does the LG Heat Pump Water Heater use?

A.

The refrigerant varies by model. Below are the refrigerants used in each model:
- WH10ESF0, WH15ESF0, WH20ESF0: R290 Refrigerant(GWP 3)
- WH20STR2, WH27STRT2: R134a (GWP 1,430)

Q.

How does the LG Heat Pump Water Heater operate?

A.

The LG Heat Pump Water Heater operates as a hybrid system, using approximately 69% air-source absorbed energy and ~31% electricity energy.3) This offers improved energy efficiency, earning an Energy Class A+ for all models.

3) Tested With the Heat Pump Water Heater WH20ESF0.CA model, the energy contribution ratio is calculated as 69% from the air source and 31% from electricity, based on a COP of 3.20.

Q.

Are the compressors the same across all models?

A.

No, the compressors differ by model:
- WH10ESF0, WH15ESF0, WH20ESF0 : Constant speed rotary compressor
- WH20STR2, WH27STR2 : Inverter twin rotary compressor

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business
