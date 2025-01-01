The LG Heat Pump Water Heater operates as a hybrid system, using approximately 69% air-source absorbed energy and ~31% electricity energy.3) This offers improved energy efficiency, earning an Energy Class A+ for all models.





3) Tested With the Heat Pump Water Heater WH20ESF0.CA model, the energy contribution ratio is calculated as 69% from the air source and 31% from electricity, based on a COP of 3.20.