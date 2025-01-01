About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Outdoor LED
Contact us

Outdoor LED

Contact us

Outdoor LED

GRPA062-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GRPA062-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GRPA062-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GRPA062-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GRPA062-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GRPA062-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GRPA062-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GRPA062-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GRPA062-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GRPA062-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GRPA062-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GRPA062-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GRPA062-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GRPA062-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GRPA062-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GRPA062-GA
LG Outdoor LED, GRPA062-GA

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch : 6.25 mm
  • Brightness : 6,000 nit (Max.)
  • Service Access : Top
  • IP Rating : IP65 / IP65 (Front / Rear)
More

Stadium Value Enhancement:
Ribbon Outdoor LED Signage

Ribbon LEDs are installed in a continuous line along the railing wall of the upper-tier stands in the soccer stadium, clearly displaying advertisements.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Enhancing the Value of Your Stadium

Elevate the value of your stadium and help support increased revenue by installing high-quality LED displays with enhanced resolution and refresh rates. Our state-of-the-art displays offer advertisers an attractive advertising space, while the crisp images and smooth video playback maximize advertising effectiveness. This can create opportunities for higher advertising rates, which can ultimately contribute to your venue’s profitability.

A soccer match is in progress at the stadium, and the GRPA series is installed along the railing walls of the second and third-tier stands, playing advertisements on the screen.

Outstanding Visibility

With an impressive brightness of 6,000 nits, this bright display excels in outdoor environments, even under direct sunlight, effortlessly capturing attention and delivering content effectively. Additionally, it features a high refresh rate of 7,680 Hz, providing viewers with a clearer experience by minimizing black bars, blurring, and flickering that can commonly occur during video playback. Furthermore, the wide viewing angle enhances visibility for all spectators.

The spectator-side LED displays appear on the soccer broadcast screen, with noticeable flickering on the conventional LED, while the GRPA series shows clear advertisements with minimal flickering.

* The images are simulated for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual performance of the products.

Stadium-Specific Design

The GRPA series is designed for convenient installation and maintenance in stadium environments. With a top-down access approach, the installation and disassembly processes are streamlined, which can facilitate ease of handling and help reduce maintenance costs.

The GRPA series allows for easy installation and disassembly through top-down access.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When considering business operations, the integration of software solutions alongside hardware capabilities is crucial for enhancing operational efficiency. The product's compatibility with LG's CVGA, LCQT system controller allows seamless integration with LG software solutions, such as SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and LG ConnectedCare, empowering customers to effectively manage their operations.

An LG employee is remotely monitoring the GRPA series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables the GRPA series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* Actual GUI may vary across different versions of webOS (LG’s platform).
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.
* For more details, please visit www.lg-informationdisplay.com/solution/lg-business-cloud/lg-connectedcare

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    6.25

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    64 x 48

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    400 x 300

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    1.46

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2 x 3

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    128 x 144

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    800 x 960 x 120 (Screen 800 x 900)

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.72

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    20

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    22.5

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    25,600

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Cabinet material

    Aluminum

  • Service access

    Top

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    Max. 6,000

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200 ~ 9,300 (Default 6,000)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    120

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    6,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    720

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    280

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    750

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    1,966

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    765

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2,048

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    7,680

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -20℃ to +50℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~90%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP65

  • IP rating Rear

    IP54

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, CB, ETL, FCC

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVGA / LCQT

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.