We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Stadium Value Enhancement:
Ribbon Outdoor LED Signage
Ribbon LEDs are installed in a continuous line along the railing wall of the upper-tier stands in the soccer stadium, clearly displaying advertisements.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Enhancing the Value of Your Stadium
Elevate the value of your stadium and help support increased revenue by installing high-quality LED displays with enhanced resolution and refresh rates. Our state-of-the-art displays offer advertisers an attractive advertising space, while the crisp images and smooth video playback maximize advertising effectiveness. This can create opportunities for higher advertising rates, which can ultimately contribute to your venue’s profitability.
A soccer match is in progress at the stadium, and the GRPA series is installed along the railing walls of the second and third-tier stands, playing advertisements on the screen.
Outstanding Visibility
With an impressive brightness of 6,000 nits, this bright display excels in outdoor environments, even under direct sunlight, effortlessly capturing attention and delivering content effectively. Additionally, it features a high refresh rate of 7,680 Hz, providing viewers with a clearer experience by minimizing black bars, blurring, and flickering that can commonly occur during video playback. Furthermore, the wide viewing angle enhances visibility for all spectators.
The spectator-side LED displays appear on the soccer broadcast screen, with noticeable flickering on the conventional LED, while the GRPA series shows clear advertisements with minimal flickering.
* The images are simulated for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual performance of the products.
Stadium-Specific Design
The GRPA series is designed for convenient installation and maintenance in stadium environments. With a top-down access approach, the installation and disassembly processes are streamlined, which can facilitate ease of handling and help reduce maintenance costs.
The GRPA series allows for easy installation and disassembly through top-down access.
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
When considering business operations, the integration of software solutions alongside hardware capabilities is crucial for enhancing operational efficiency. The product's compatibility with LG's CVGA, LCQT system controller allows seamless integration with LG software solutions, such as SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and LG ConnectedCare, empowering customers to effectively manage their operations.
An LG employee is remotely monitoring the GRPA series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables the GRPA series to be compatible with LG software solutions.
* Actual GUI may vary across different versions of webOS (LG’s platform).
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.
* For more details, please visit www.lg-informationdisplay.com/solution/lg-business-cloud/lg-connectedcare
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
Pixel Pitch (mm)
6.25
Module Resolution (WxH)
64 x 48
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
400 x 300
Weight per Module (kg)
1.46
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2 x 3
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
128 x 144
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
800 x 960 x 120 (Screen 800 x 900)
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.72
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
20
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
22.5
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
25,600
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
Cabinet material
Aluminum
Service access
Top
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
Max. 6,000
Color Temperature (K)
3,200 ~ 9,300 (Default 6,000)
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
120
Brightness Uniformity
97%
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
6,000:1
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
720
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
280
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
750
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
1,966
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
765
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2,048
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
Refresh Rate (Hz)
7,680
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
Operating Temperature(℃)
-20℃ to +50℃
Operating Humidity
10~90%RH
IP rating Front
IP65
IP rating Rear
IP54
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
STANDARD
Certification
CE, CB, ETL, FCC
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
Controller
CVGA / LCQT