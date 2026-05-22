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HVAC Decarbonization Strategies for Energy Efficiency and Electrification

HVACBlog22/05/2026

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Key Takeaways

• Global decarbonization targets are increasing pressure on organizations to reduce emissions, with the UN stating that emissions must fall 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 to keep warming within 1.5°C.[1]
• Buildings are a practical starting point because building operations account for a major share of global final energy use and energy-related emissions.[2]
• A practical building decarbonization roadmap should use a staged approach that starts with benchmarking and energy assessment before moving into capital upgrades.[3]
• Advanced electrification technologies such as heat pumps are an important part of the transition because they can reduce emissions from fossil-fuel-based heating systems.[4]

[1] https://www.un.org/en/climatechange/net-zero-coalition
[2] https://www.iea.org/energy-system/buildings
[3] https://www.energystar.gov/sites/default/files/2025-03/Benchmarking_Performance_Reporting-Part_3.pdf
[4] https://www.iea.org/reports/the-future-of-heat-pumps

For many building owners and facility operators, decarbonization has shifted from a long-term sustainability goal to an immediate operational imperative driven by rising energy costs and aging infrastructure.

Technologies such as high-efficiency HVAC systems, smart energy management, and electrified heating are helping reshape long-term building performance. This guide outlines the key strategies, technologies, and next steps organizations can use to build a practical decarbonization roadmap.

 

An image of several factory chimneys emitting chemicals and greenhouse gases in the cloudy sky.

Why Is Global Decarbonization Important for Businesses and Commercial Buildings?

As governments, utilities, and industries accelerate efforts to reduce emissions, decarbonization is becoming an increasingly important priority for businesses and commercial buildings. 

The World Meteorological Organization reported that atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations exceeded 420 ppm in 2023, continuing a long-term upward trend tied to climate change risks.[1] For many building owners and facility operators, the conversation is no longer limited to long-term climate targets, but also includes rising energy costs, aging infrastructure, operational resilience, and future asset planning.

In practical terms, many decarbonization strategies focus on reducing direct fossil-fuel use, improving efficiency, increasing electrification, and lowering lifecycle emissions across facilities and operations. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has stated that limiting warming to 1.5°C would require rapid, far-reaching transitions in energy, land, urban systems, and infrastructure, with global net human-caused CO₂ emissions declining by about 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 and reaching net zero around 2050.[2]

For commercial buildings, the opportunity is especially significant because buildings account for approximately 30% of global final energy consumption and 26% of energy-related emissions when operations are included.[3] 

As a result, many organizations begin with practical efficiency measures such as controls upgrades, maintenance improvements, and targeted retrofits that can deliver measurable gains before full equipment replacement is required.[4] These early improvements can also help establish the operational foundation for broader building decarbonization strategies.

[1] https://public.wmo.int/news/media-centre/greenhouse-gas-concentrations-surge-again-new-record-2023
[2] https://www.ipcc.ch/sr15/
[3] https://www.iea.org/energy-system/buildings
[4] https://www.energy.gov/cmei/buildings/building-energy-asset-score

Building Decarbonization: Commercial Buildings and Energy Efficiency

Once decarbonization becomes an operational priority, early planning efforts typically focus on understanding where building emissions originate and which efficiency measures can realistically reduce them over time. 

Internal carbon reduction plans often focus on practical steps such as energy benchmarking, operational efficiency programs, retro-commissioning, and targeted building-system improvements that help establish measurable baselines and identify early opportunities.[1] 

From there, technology decisions such as HVAC controls modernization, more efficient thermal systems, and envelope improvements can support long-term emissions goals while helping organizations improve energy performance and evaluate long-term payback opportunities.[2] Planning early may also position you to respond to future energy cost volatility, grid changes, and evolving regulatory requirements.[3]

A table indicating typical energy saving measures and payback opportunities.

After establishing baseline performance and identifying early efficiency opportunities, the next step is determining how those findings translate into a longer-term building decarbonization strategy. 

[1] https://www.energystar.gov/buildings/benchmark
[2] https://www.iea.org/energy-system/buildings
[3] https://www.iea.org/reports/world-energy-outlook-2023

How Should Commercial Buildings Approach Decarbonization?

In practice, building decarbonization strategies are often developed in phases, with the first stage focused on understanding where energy use and emissions are occurring most heavily.
A practical HVAC-focused strategy should begin with a building-level assessment. Formal energy audits can help owners and managers identify operational inefficiencies, equipment issues, and upgrade priorities before major investments are made.[1]

Common HVAC-related issues identified during assessments often include:

 • Inefficient equipment – outdated or low-performance HVAC systems using excess energy
• Scheduling waste – HVAC equipment running longer than needed or at the wrong times
• Controls issues – poorly optimized building controls and ventilation settings
• Aging HVAC assets – older systems with declining efficiency and higher maintenance needs

[1] https://www.ashrae.org/technical-resources/bookstore/procedures-for-commercial-building-energy-audits

Based on those assessment findings, organizations can then develop a phased decarbonization roadmap through practical steps such as: 

The illstration suggests practical procedures in the realization of decarbonization at an organization.

In many cases, improving HVAC system efficiency first can also support later electrification by lowering heating and cooling demand, helping right-size future systems, and improving overall building performance. As a result, energy efficiency is often the first step on the path toward decarbonization, with HVAC systems playing a central role in supporting both immediate efficiency gains and longer-term electrification strategies.

How Do HVAC Systems Support Building Decarbonization?

Because HVAC systems account for a significant share of commercial building energy use, they often become a central focus in broader decarbonization and efficiency strategies.  In particular, HVAC technologies that combine energy efficiency with flexible system control are drawing greater attention across commercial building applications.  

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems can support these goals by modulating refrigerant flow to multiple indoor units and delivering the needed amount of cooling or heating throughout a building. LG Multi V i builds on this VRF approach as a commercial solution for varied applications, using AI-based operation to respond to factors such as user behavior patterns, temperature, occupancy, season, and humidity while helping to optimize energy usage under varying conditions.

A rendering image showing the installation of LG VRF systems on the rooftop of a building.

This can support decarbonization in practical terms by reducing unnecessary HVAC energy consumption, improving part-load operation, and giving operators more precise control over different zones instead of treating the building as one uniform space.

A rendering image explaining how indoor space cooling functions with LG HVAC system.

Controls are another important part of this efficiency strategy. LG Central Controller can manage multiple HVAC products in a building, set room-level temperatures, monitor energy consumption, and send real-time alerts, while LG’s control solutions also support energy target setting, scheduling, power-consumption reporting, and operating-time tracking. These functions can help facility teams identify waste, adjust operation, and sustain efficiency gains over time, which becomes increasingly important as organizations move from short-term efficiency projects toward broader long-term decarbonization investments. 

Incentives and Clean Energy Investment

As organizations move from planning into implementation, financial incentives can help make decarbonization projects more practical by reducing upfront cost pressure and supporting phased investment in building efficiency, HVAC modernization, and clean energy measures.
For example, in the United States, the Section 179D Energy Efficient Commercial Buildings Deduction can provide a per-square-foot deduction for qualifying commercial building projects that meet required energy-savings and labor criteria.[1]
Additionally, in Europe, the European Commission’s REPowerEU Plan includes funding support for clean energy, energy efficiency, and related investments, including grants allocated to Member States through the Recovery and Resilience Facility.[2]

A table explaining HVAC incentives and retrofit support programs across the globe.

When evaluating these programs and incentives, lifecycle cost analysis is often more useful than first-cost comparison alone because building owners need to evaluate long-term operating costs, maintenance requirements, savings potential, and financing impacts over time.[3]

[1] https://www.energy.gov/cmei/buildings/179d-energy-efficient-commercial-buildings-tax-deduction
[2] https://commission.europa.eu/topics/energy/repowereu_en
[3] https://www.energystar.gov/sites/default/files/2024-11/Guidelines%20for%20Energy%20Management%206_2013.pdf 

Taken together, these strategies illustrate how commercial buildings can approach decarbonization through phased efficiency improvements, smarter controls, and higher-efficiency HVAC operation. 

Meaningful progress is typically achieved through phased upgrades rather than one major project, combining benchmarking, targeted retrofits, and long-term capital planning. As part of that transition, advanced VRF solutions such as LG Multi V i and integrated building controls can help support more efficient, adaptable, and future-ready commercial building operations. 

#Decarbonization#Electrification#VRF#Multi V i#Refrigerant#Consultant#Building Owner
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FAQs

Q.

What are the most important HVAC trends in 2026?

What is building decarbonization in commercial HVAC?
A.

Building decarbonization refers to reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with building operation, energy use, and mechanical systems. In HVAC applications, this often includes improving energy efficiency, electrifying heating systems, optimizing controls, and reducing fossil-fuel consumption. [1][2]

Q.

How do HVAC systems support energy efficiency and decarbonization?

A.

HVAC systems support decarbonization by reducing building energy consumption through higher-efficiency equipment, advanced controls, zoning, and electrified heating technologies such as heat pumps and VRF systems. Improving HVAC efficiency can also lower long-term operating costs and reduce emissions associated with building operation.[2][3]

Q.

What is a VRF system and how does it improve efficiency?

A.

 A Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system is an HVAC technology that adjusts refrigerant flow based on heating and cooling demand across different indoor zones. Because VRF systems can modulate capacity rather than operate only at full output, they can improve part-load efficiency and provide more precise temperature control in commercial buildings.[4]

Q.

Why are heat pumps important for electrification strategies?

A.

Heat pumps are considered an important electrification technology because they transfer heat instead of generating it through combustion. The International Energy Agency notes that heat pumps can deliver three to five times more energy than the electricity they consume under appropriate operating conditions.[5]

Q.

What incentives are available for commercial HVAC decarbonization projects?

A.

Commercial HVAC projects may qualify for incentives such as tax deductions, rebates, grants, or low-interest financing depending on the region and project scope. Examples include the U.S. Section 179D deduction for energy-efficient commercial buildings and the European Commission’s REPowerEU funding initiatives supporting electrification and energy-efficiency upgrades.[6][7]

Q.

References

A.

[1] https://www.ipcc.ch/sr15/
[2] https://www.iea.org/energy-system/buildings
[3] https://www.energy.gov/cmei/buildings/building-energy-asset-score
[4] https://www.lg.com/global/business/hvac/commercial-solutions/vrf-system/
[5] https://www.iea.org/reports/the-future-of-heat-pumps
[6] https://www.energy.gov/cmei/buildings/179d-energy-efficient-commercial-buildings-tax-deduction
[7] https://commission.europa.eu/topics/energy/repowereu_en

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