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• Global decarbonization targets are increasing pressure on organizations to reduce emissions, with the UN stating that emissions must fall 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 to keep warming within 1.5°C.[1]
• Buildings are a practical starting point because building operations account for a major share of global final energy use and energy-related emissions.[2]
• A practical building decarbonization roadmap should use a staged approach that starts with benchmarking and energy assessment before moving into capital upgrades.[3]
• Advanced electrification technologies such as heat pumps are an important part of the transition because they can reduce emissions from fossil-fuel-based heating systems.[4]