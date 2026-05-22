As governments, utilities, and industries accelerate efforts to reduce emissions, decarbonization is becoming an increasingly important priority for businesses and commercial buildings.

The World Meteorological Organization reported that atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations exceeded 420 ppm in 2023, continuing a long-term upward trend tied to climate change risks.[1] For many building owners and facility operators, the conversation is no longer limited to long-term climate targets, but also includes rising energy costs, aging infrastructure, operational resilience, and future asset planning.

In practical terms, many decarbonization strategies focus on reducing direct fossil-fuel use, improving efficiency, increasing electrification, and lowering lifecycle emissions across facilities and operations. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has stated that limiting warming to 1.5°C would require rapid, far-reaching transitions in energy, land, urban systems, and infrastructure, with global net human-caused CO₂ emissions declining by about 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 and reaching net zero around 2050.[2]

For commercial buildings, the opportunity is especially significant because buildings account for approximately 30% of global final energy consumption and 26% of energy-related emissions when operations are included.[3]

As a result, many organizations begin with practical efficiency measures such as controls upgrades, maintenance improvements, and targeted retrofits that can deliver measurable gains before full equipment replacement is required.[4] These early improvements can also help establish the operational foundation for broader building decarbonization strategies.