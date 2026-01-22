About Cookies on This Site

Why Do Commercial Building Use Single Package?

22/01/2026

Summary

The LG Inverter Single Package Heat Pump is a rooftop HVAC system that delivers heating and cooling through a single packaged outdoor unit, designed for use in large commercial building. Designed with advanced inverter technology, it supports energy-efficient operation throughout the year and helps simplify installation and maintenance. In this article, we’ll explore what the inverter single package heat pump is, how it works compared to conventional systems, and the key technologies that make it energy-efficient commercial HVAC options today.

What is the LG Inverter Single Package?

As more business look for sustainable, space-efficient HVAC solutions, LG’s Inverter Single Package delivers the ideal balance of performance, energy savings, and reliability for offices, factories, and shopping malls.

 

The LG Inverter Single Package Heat Pump is a rooftop HVAC system that delivers heating and cooling through a single packaged outdoor unit, integrating the compressor, condenser, evaporator, and fan in one cabinet. Unlike split systems, where indoor and outdoor components are separated, this unified design simplifies installation and reduces the need for complex refrigerant piping or additional indoor units.

 

As an inverter-based heat pump system, it provides both cooling and heating functions within the same packaged unit, supporting comfortable indoor conditions across seasons and helping reduce the need for additional equipment depending on installation requirements.

Why LG Inverter Single Package

The system is engineered around four key principles: High Efficiency, Convenience, Reliability, and Customized Control. It offers high energy performance, achieving an IEER of 18.3 (25RT model) based on internal testing. LG’s HiPOR™ (High Pressure Oil Return) technology is designed to enhance compressor efficiency and long-term reliability.

Commercial HVAC unit with inverter compressor, BLDC fans, hinged doors, and high IEER performance

1. Ultimate Performance: Designed for optimal energy performance with the highest-level IEER, high partial load efficiency, and energy savings through linear control. Dual Sensing Control manages cooling based on both temperature and humidity.

2. Convenience: Easy installation and maintenance with Direct Drive Fan Motor, Convertible Duct Connection, hinged doors, and a sliding-type filter.

3. High Reliability: Protection against voltage fluctuations and a corrosion-resistant Black Fin heat exchanger help maintain durable system performance.

4. Easy Access: Compatible with third-party BMS, supports group control for multiple units.

Smart HVAC Technologies for Stable Operation and Easy Maintenance

The LG Inverter Single Package Heat Pump is built with advanced HVAC technology and is designed to make heating and cooling large commercial spaces easier and more efficient. Each feature provides real benefits for building owners and facility managers.

• Energy-Saving Performance with Inverter Compressor

 

For commercial buildings that operate HVAC systems year-round, maintaining efficient operation is important. LG’s inverter compressor adjusts its output to align with actual load conditions, which can support more controlled power usage during heating and cooling. The HiPOR™ (High Pressure Oil Return) system is designed to support consistent compressor operation by helping manage oil return more effectively.

Comparison of constant speed vs inverter compressor showing energy waste reduction and efficiency over time

• Easy Maintenance with Direct Drive Fan Motor

 

This rooftop HVAC unit uses a beltless direct drive fan motor, removing the need for pulley or belt adjustments. It simplifies maintenance, reduces noise, and saves labor time. Facility teams can easily fine-tune airflow through the controller, enabling quick setup without mechanical adjustments. 

Comparison of conventional pulley system and new inverter system showing reduced parts and maintenance

• Comfort Control with Dual Sensing Technology

 

Unlike conventional systems that only sense temperature, LG’s Dual Sensing Technology monitors both temperature and humidity to more precisely manage indoor comfort. By referencing humidity levels along with temperature, the system adjusts its cooling load more accurately, helping prevent excessive dryness in low-humidity conditions and reducing discomfort in humid environments. This intelligent operation supports a more balanced indoor climate throughout the year and contributes to stable system performance.

HVAC unit with dual sensing control using temperature and humidity sensors to optimize cooling load

• Easy Cleaning with Sliding-Type Filter

 

Maintenance is simplified with the sliding-type filter. The washable pre-filter and optional 2-inch replaceable filter make routine cleaning easier and help maintain consistent airflow. This convenient design reduces service downtime and supports stable operation of the rooftop unit.

Air filtration system features including sliding filter rack, washable pre-filter, and dual-stage filtering

The Value of the LG Inverter Single Package for Commercial Buildings

The LG Inverter Single Package Heat Pump is an energy-efficient rooftop HVAC system that provides both heating and cooling in one compact unit. Its inverter-driven heat pump design improves seasonal efficiency and lowers energy costs for commercial buildings.

LG Inverter Single Package HVAC unit with icons showing applications in factory, mall, multiplex, and hotel

By housing the compressor, condenser, and fan within a single packaged cabinet, the system can help reduce the amount of indoor space required for supporting equipment and make installation and maintenance more straightforward. With HiPOR™ compressor technology, Dual Sensing Control, and a sliding-type filter, the unit is designed to support consistent operation and convenient upkeep for commercial buildings.

Conclusion

Compact and efficient, the LG Inverter Single Package Heat Pump combines heating, cooling, and smart comfort control in one rooftop system. It is designed to help businesses reduce energy use, simplify maintenance, and maintain comfort across all seasons.

#Single Package Unit#Rooftop Unit#Outdoor Unit#End User#Commercial
FAQ

Q.

What is IEER and why is it important?

A.

IEER (Integrated Energy Efficiency Ratio) is a key metric that measures the seasonal energy performance of air conditioning systems, expressed in Btu per watt-hour (Btu/Wh). The LG Inverter Single Package Heat Pump achieves an IEER of 18.3 (25RT model) based on internal testing, indicating high seasonal efficiency compared to conventional constant-speed rooftop units.

Q.

What makes the maintenance of this unit easier than conventional ones?

A.

Several features simplify maintenance. The direct drive fan motor requires no periodic pulley and belt adjustments. The unit also has a sliding type filter for easy maintenance and cleaning, and hinged doors for convenient access to components, which shortens service time.

Q.

Can the LG Inverter Single Package be connected to a central controller or BMS?

A.

Yes. The unit can be connected with gateway products for different third-party BMS protocols like Modbus, BACnet, and LonWorks. It also allows for Group Control, where a single controller can manage a maximum of 16 units at once.

* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

