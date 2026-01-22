As more business look for sustainable, space-efficient HVAC solutions, LG’s Inverter Single Package delivers the ideal balance of performance, energy savings, and reliability for offices, factories, and shopping malls.

The LG Inverter Single Package Heat Pump is a rooftop HVAC system that delivers heating and cooling through a single packaged outdoor unit, integrating the compressor, condenser, evaporator, and fan in one cabinet. Unlike split systems, where indoor and outdoor components are separated, this unified design simplifies installation and reduces the need for complex refrigerant piping or additional indoor units.

As an inverter-based heat pump system, it provides both cooling and heating functions within the same packaged unit, supporting comfortable indoor conditions across seasons and helping reduce the need for additional equipment depending on installation requirements.