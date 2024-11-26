We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In the world of HVAC, one system plays a critical role in maintaining indoor air quality (IAQ) without sacrificing energy efficiency: the Dedicated Outdoor Air System, or DOAS. While traditional HVAC systems typically focus on controlling temperature and humidity within a building, DOAS is specifically designed to manage the flow of fresh outdoor air into indoor spaces. This article will look into how a DOAS unit works, its core benefits, and why LG's DOAS units stand out in the market.