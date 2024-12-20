About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

How to Control Humidity in Your Home for Better Comfort

HVACBlog20/12/2024

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Maintaining proper indoor humidity is essential for a comfortable and healthy living space. In winter, heating systems often dry out the air, leading to problems like respiratory discomfort and dry skin. Keeping humidity levels within the optimal range of 30-50%* can help prevent these issues, creating a healthier and more pleasant indoor environment. LG understands the significance of humidity control and incorporates innovative solutions into its products, promoting both health and comfort are seamlessly integrated into everyday living.

*Source: https://green-living.na.panasonic.com/articles/whats-the-recommended-humidity-level-for-a-house

Why Indoor Humidity Levels Matter in Winter?

Winter brings not only cozy warmth but also dry air, a silent threat to our comfort and health. As heating systems work overtime, they can strip the air of moisture, leading to a host of problems. Dry, irritated airways, skin, and eyes are common complaints. Moreover, in low-humidity environments, our mucous membranes dry out, impairing "mucociliary clearance" and increasing susceptibility to airborne infections like the flu or common cold.*

*Souarce : https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6561219/

 

To combat these issues, it's essential to maintain optimal indoor humidity levels. By using humidifiers, incorporating indoor plants, and limiting excessive ventilation, we can create a healthier and more comfortable indoor environment, ensuring a pleasant winter season.

Following table as a general guide to recommended relative humidity levels in winter.*

The image appears to be an informational graphic that provides guidelines for humidity level based on outdoor temperature.

*Source: https://www.mncee.org/managing-humidity-levels

Simple Tips for Managing Humidity at Home

Considering the importance of managing humidity in the home, we’ve prepared some simple tips for balancing indoor humidity by managing excess moisture and adding moisture when needed.

Tips for controlling indoor humidity: use air conditioning, ventilation, avoid indoor laundry, and use humidifiers.

Create a Healthier Home with LG HVAC Humidity Control

LG HVAC offers a comprehensive range of HVAC products designed to help you manage humidity levels effectively.

 

A. LG Multi V i

The LG Multi V i, a high-performance Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system, incorporates advanced features designed to efficiently manage indoor humidity while ensuring optimal comfort and energy efficiency.

LG's Humidity Control Solutions for Outdoor and Indoor Environments

Equipped with advanced sensors that monitor temperature and humidity in real-time, Multi V i dynamically adjusts its heating and cooling output to maintain optimal indoor humidity levels. Its dehumidification mode effectively removes excess moisture from the air without overcooling the space, ensuring comfort even in the most humid seasons.

 

B. LG DOAS (Dedicated Outdoor Air System) Unit

By automatically switching to dehumidification mode when humidity levels rise, LG DOAS units create a more comfortable environment compared to traditional dehumidification methods. They effectively reduce relative humidity in damp spaces.

Comparison of LG DOAS Dehumidification Rates - Equivalent to 360 Bottles and Powering 6 Industrial Dehumidifiers
Illustration of LG DOAS Automatic Switching Between Cooling and Dehumidification Modes Based on Outdoor Conditions

C. LG ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilation)

The LG ERV with Direct Expansion Coil offers both humidifying and dehumidifying functions, allowing you to maintain a comfortable indoor environment regardless of the external weather conditions. Whether you need to reduce excess moisture during humid seasons or add moisture to dry air in colder months, this is the ideal solution for spaces requiring precise temperature and humidity control. Furthermore, for enhanced convenience and accuracy, the LG ERV features a control panel that allows you to monitor humidity levels, making it easy to adjust settings for optimal indoor conditions.

Informational graphic showcasing the key features and capabilities of LG's ERV solution

LG’s humidity control systems provide a balanced indoor environment that enhances both comfort and health, even during the coldest months. Designed for efficiency and convenience, these solutions help maintain optimal humidity levels for a healthier, more enjoyable living or working space.

* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

#DOAS#Dedicated Outdoor Air System#VRF#Multi V i#Commercial#Homeowner#Consultant#Indoor Air Quality
Back to list

Related articles

A to Z of LG IAQ

A to Z of LG IAQ

Best Humidifiers for Dry Homes

Best Humidifiers for Dry Homes

More about LG HVAC

Linkedin

Linkedin

Instagram

Instagram

Facebook

Facebook

White Paper

White Paper

Case Study

Case Study

* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

red image

red image

Get Your Expert Consultation

Connect with our specialists for tailored solutions — every question matters to us.

Get Your Expert Consultation Contact us
white bg color image on colorful image

white bg color image on colorful image

Subscribe to LG HVAC Blog Newsletter

Subscribe to LG HVAC Blog Newsletter Subscribe