Maintaining proper indoor humidity is essential for a comfortable and healthy living space. In winter, heating systems often dry out the air, leading to problems like respiratory discomfort and dry skin. Keeping humidity levels within the optimal range of 30-50%* can help prevent these issues, creating a healthier and more pleasant indoor environment. LG understands the significance of humidity control and incorporates innovative solutions into its products, promoting both health and comfort are seamlessly integrated into everyday living.
