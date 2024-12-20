Winter brings not only cozy warmth but also dry air, a silent threat to our comfort and health. As heating systems work overtime, they can strip the air of moisture, leading to a host of problems. Dry, irritated airways, skin, and eyes are common complaints. Moreover, in low-humidity environments, our mucous membranes dry out, impairing "mucociliary clearance" and increasing susceptibility to airborne infections like the flu or common cold.*

*Souarce : https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6561219/

To combat these issues, it's essential to maintain optimal indoor humidity levels. By using humidifiers, incorporating indoor plants, and limiting excessive ventilation, we can create a healthier and more comfortable indoor environment, ensuring a pleasant winter season.

Following table as a general guide to recommended relative humidity levels in winter.*