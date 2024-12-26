A chiller is a machine that removes heat from a liquid coolant via vapor-compression, adsorption refrigeration, or absorption refrigeration cycles. Imagine your home as a large box that heats up during the day. A chiller functions as a powerful cooling system for buildings, removing heat to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature. It works by circulating chilled water through pipes to absorb heat from the air inside, similar to how an air conditioner cools a room but on a much larger scale. This makes chillers essential for regulating temperatures in commercial spaces, offices, and industrial facilities.

The Chiller market is growing rapidly, projected to reach $9.43 billion in 2024 from $9.04 billion in 2023, with a 4.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).* Driven by demand for air conditioning, refrigeration, and energy-efficient cooling, chillers are becoming one of the leading HVAC products.