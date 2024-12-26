We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
When it comes to HVAC systems, chillers play a crucial role in providing cooling for various applications, from commercial buildings to industrial processes. Understanding the different types of chillers can help you make informed decisions for your cooling needs. Here, we explore the main types of LG HVAC chillers used in HVAC systems, their benefits, and typical applications.