Remember the saying: 'HVAC? Don't forget the "V" – ventilation.
In today's world, we spend up to 90% of our time indoors.1) This makes proper ventilation crucial for transforming our living spaces from potential health hazards into refreshing, breathable environments. Advanced ventilation systems play a vital role in:
• Combating indoor pollutants
• Controlling humidity levels
• Preventing harmful airborne particles
• Lowering indoor CO2 concentrations and supplying fresh air
These systems help reduce respiratory issues and other health complications associated with poor indoor air quality.
1) https://www.acoem.com/en/blog/the-silent-indoor-air-crisis-the-hidden-threat-in-cleanrooms-schools-healthcare-industries/
To address these indoor air quality concerns, LG has developed an innovative ventilation technology called Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV).
LG's ERV heat recovery system:
• Minimizes heat loss during air ventilation
• Captures heat energy from exhaust air
• Eliminates traditional energy waste during air exchange
Advanced indoor systems are transforming our living spaces from mere shelters into intelligent, health-promoting environments that optimize air quality, comfort, and personal well-being.