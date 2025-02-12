Remember the saying: 'HVAC? Don't forget the "V" – ventilation.



In today's world, we spend up to 90% of our time indoors.1) This makes proper ventilation crucial for transforming our living spaces from potential health hazards into refreshing, breathable environments. Advanced ventilation systems play a vital role in:

• Combating indoor pollutants

• Controlling humidity levels

• Preventing harmful airborne particles

• Lowering indoor CO2 concentrations and supplying fresh air



These systems help reduce respiratory issues and other health complications associated with poor indoor air quality.

1) https://www.acoem.com/en/blog/the-silent-indoor-air-crisis-the-hidden-threat-in-cleanrooms-schools-healthcare-industries/

To address these indoor air quality concerns, LG has developed an innovative ventilation technology called Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV).

LG's ERV heat recovery system:

• Minimizes heat loss during air ventilation

• Captures heat energy from exhaust air

• Eliminates traditional energy waste during air exchange



Advanced indoor systems are transforming our living spaces from mere shelters into intelligent, health-promoting environments that optimize air quality, comfort, and personal well-being.