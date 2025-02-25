● Residential Heat Pump

Inverter heat pumps, equipped with Inverter Scroll Compressors and ENERGY STAR certified, seamlessly integrate with various indoor units like A-Coils and Furnace systems.

● Multi V i VRF Solution

Features a larger heat exchanger, uses R32 refrigerant, and offers advanced safety and installation flexibility.

● Oil-Free Inverter Centrifugal Chiller

Combines magnetic bearing technology with low-GWP refrigerants for enhanced efficiency and reliability.