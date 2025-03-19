* For certain models (KUSXA422A, KUSXA482A)

LG's inverter heat pumps operate effectively down to -25°C*, ensuring reliable heating even during sudden temperature drops. A sensor detects ice formation, providing efficiency and maintaining a cozy indoor space even in harsh winter conditions.

* Results may vary depending on the applied model and environment.

Moreover, don't worry - LG's Inverter Heat Pump can be easily connected with various furnaces through available communication kits, offering flexible operation that adapts to different climate conditions. This versatility allows the system to work seamlessly with both electric and gas energy sources, providing reliable performance in any environment.

As part of LG's home comfort system, the inverter heat pump integrates seamlessly with other LG products, offering a smarter, more efficient, and safer home comfort solution.

Now, let's explore the indoor unit offerings.

• Indoor Unit: LG Multi Position Air Handler

When it comes to upgrading your home comfort system, LG’s Multi-Position Air Handler is a smart choice for modern homeowners. This innovative product offers the convenience of smart control through the LG ThinQ app, allowing you to operate your system from anywhere, anytime.

Its advanced fan design provides whisper-quiet operation at just 42dB(A)*, creating a peaceful home environment. The multi-position design adapts to your home’s unique layout, with options for upflow, downflow, horizontal left, and horizontal right installation.

* Based on the cooling sound pressure level (Base: LVN480HV, New: KNSLB481A)

* Sound pressure levels are tested in an anechoic chamber under ISO Standard 3745 and are the same in both cooling and heating modes. These values can increase due to ambient conditions during operation.