A Guide to LG's Mini-Split and Multi-Split Systems for Optimal Comfort

HVACBlog06/05/2025

Mini-split systems are a type of HVAC technology designed to provide efficient heating and cooling for individual rooms or small zones. These ductless systems come in single-zone (mini-split) and multi-zone (multi-split) configurations, making them ideal for everything from home additions to entire houses or small offices.

Mini-splits offer precise temperature control and flexible installation without the need for major ductwork. With advanced inverter technology and quiet operation, they deliver personalized comfort and lower utility bills*, making them a smart choice for homeowners and small business owners alike.

In this article, we’ll explore the benefits of LG Mini-Split and Multi-Split systems, helping you find the best solution for your space.

* https://www.consumerreports.org/appliances/air-conditioners/inverter-air-conditioner-can-keep-you-cool-save-money-a2573323852/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

What is a Mini-Split and How Does it Work?

A mini-split is a small-scale HVAC system that provides heating and cooling by connecting an indoor unit to an outdoor compressor through a small refrigerant pipe. It offers personalized, efficient temperature control for individual rooms in a home. Mini-split systems are easy to install, typically needing just a small three-inch hole through the wall to connect the indoor and outdoor units. They're a great option for room additions or energy-efficient homes where adding ductwork isn't practical.
Ductless mini-split systems operate by transferring heat between indoor and outdoor units using refrigerant, efficiently cooling in the summer by extracting heat from indoor air and heating in the winter by reversing the process.*
* https://www.pioneerminisplit.com/blogs/news/how-ductless-mini-split-systems-work

Diagram illustrating how a mini-split AC system works, showing indoor and outdoor units, refrigerant pipes, and air flow.

Now that we've covered the basics of mini-split systems, let's explore the features and benefits of LG Mini-Split and LG Multi-Split systems in more detail.

Why Choose LG Mini Split Systems?

● Efficient Design: Easier installation than ducted systems, with independent zone control and high energy efficiency for targeted, cost-effective comfort.

● Energy Saving: Offers independent temperature control for specific spaces, reducing unnecessary power consumption, and optimizing performance for smaller areas.

● Optimized Comfort: While LG Split systems are known for their reliable operation in challenging environments, the DUALCOOL air conditioner takes comfort to the next level with AI* Air technology that adjusts temperature, airflow, and speed based on room conditions and user behavior for personalized comfort and efficiency with Dual Vane and Proactive Energy Control functionality.

*https://www.lgcorp.com/media/release/28619

 

Isometric view of an apartment suite with an LG single-zone mini-split AC unit.

If you need multiple indoor units for various rooms or larger spaces, the system you should consider is a multi-split system.

Why Choose LG Multi-Split Systems?

● Multiple Indoor Units: One outdoor unit supports a variety of indoor units, enhancing system efficiency.

● Space Saving: Requires minimal space, as only one outdoor unit is needed to support multiple indoor units.

● Noise Reduction for Regulations: Offers noise-reduction functions for a comfortable rest. LG Night Quiet Mode lets customers manage outdoor unit noise levels to help users feel comfortable.

Isometric view of an apartment suite with an LG multi-split AC system for whole-house cooling.

Having understood how LG Multi-Split systems efficiently manage multiple rooms, let’s take a look at the various indoor unit options to ensure the perfect installation for your needs.

Find the Right Solution from LG’s Indoor Units

LG offers a variety of indoor units to suit different installation needs:

LG DUALCOOL AI Air, LG Ceiling Concealed Duct, and LG ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner product lineup. Smart home HVAC.

a. LG DUALCOOL™: These units are installed on walls and are designed to efficiently cool or heat individual rooms. Featuring AI Air, they intelligently sense your position and monitor the room’s temperature, automatically adjusting the airflow to maintain your comfort. Along with soft airflow and a wide operation range of Dual Vane functions, these units are the ideal solution for various rooms in your home.

LG DUALCOOL AI Air AC: AI airflow, DUAL Vane for efficient cooling, Proactive Energy Control. Smart home air conditioning.

b. LG ARTCOOL™ Gallery: Disguised as a sleek artwork, the LG Artcool Gallery provides a stylish air conditioning solution that blends seamlessly into any interior. It delivers efficient cooling and heating while offering customizable front panels, allowing you to showcase your favorite art or photos. Compact and versatile, it’s perfect for enhancing both comfort and aesthetics in your space.

 

LG ARTCOOL Gallery AC with 3-way airflow, art object design, and mirroring capabilities. Premium home air conditioner.

c. LG Ceiling Concealed Duct: LG's mini split systems offer ductless solutions but can also integrate with ducted units for broader air distribution. These ceiling-concealed units distribute air through ductwork, providing a clean solution for multiple rooms. They feature compact designs and easy E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) control, making them ideal for space-limited environments. With the remote control’s ESP adjustment features, users can easily control both airflow volume and noise levels.

LG Ceiling Concealed Duct AC: Operates in multiple rooms with low noise and ESP control for comfort airflow.

Selecting the right LG HVAC system depends on your specific space and needs. LG offers a wide range of indoor units to suit various installation needs. These systems are built to deliver optimal comfort, energy efficiency, and reliable performance for both residential and commercial applications.

Whether you choose a mini-split or multi-split system, with LG HVAC solutions, you can be confident that you’re making the best choice for your comfort.

