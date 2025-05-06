Mini-split systems are a type of HVAC technology designed to provide efficient heating and cooling for individual rooms or small zones. These ductless systems come in single-zone (mini-split) and multi-zone (multi-split) configurations, making them ideal for everything from home additions to entire houses or small offices.

Mini-splits offer precise temperature control and flexible installation without the need for major ductwork. With advanced inverter technology and quiet operation, they deliver personalized comfort and lower utility bills*, making them a smart choice for homeowners and small business owners alike.

In this article, we’ll explore the benefits of LG Mini-Split and Multi-Split systems, helping you find the best solution for your space.

