The greatest advantage of the LG Cascade System is its intelligent and flexible operation.

• Centralized Control: A single Cascade Control Unit manages the operation of all connected outdoor units. This simplifies the system and eliminates the need for multiple individual control units.

• Demand-Based Operation: The system automatically adjusts its output according to the actual heating, cooling, and domestic hot water demands.

a. When the weather is chilly or demand is low, only one heat pump may operate to efficiently meet the requirements.

b. As demand increases, additional units are automatically activated to supply the necessary capacity.

c. By operating the heat pump system within the most efficient COP range, energy efficiency is improved compared to using a single large-capacity AWHP unit.

• Up to 8 outdoor units can be operated as one system.

• Heating demands up to 128 kW can be covered through flexible combination.