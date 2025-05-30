We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In today's fast-evolving HVAC landscape, optimal system performance begins at the design stage. As part of LG’s ongoing commitment to its partners, the company provides a range of engineering tools that support collaborative and accurate HVAC system planning from the ground up.
These tools are built to help partners select, simulate, and configure air conditioning systems based on actual building needs and operating conditions. By combining user-friendly features with technical depth, LG’s solutions support smoother design workflows, reduce design time and errors, and contribute to reliable, energy-efficient system outcomes across various project types.