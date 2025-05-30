In today's fast-evolving HVAC landscape, optimal system performance begins at the design stage. As part of LG’s ongoing commitment to its partners, the company provides a range of engineering tools that support collaborative and accurate HVAC system planning from the ground up.

These tools are built to help partners select, simulate, and configure air conditioning systems based on actual building needs and operating conditions. By combining user-friendly features with technical depth, LG’s solutions support smoother design workflows, reduce design time and errors, and contribute to reliable, energy-efficient system outcomes across various project types.