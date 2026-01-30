Modern multifamily buildings face growing pressure to improve heating efficiency, reduce energy waste, and meet new low-GWP standards. Heating is no longer just about comfort—it is a core requirement for sustainable building performance. LG HVAC’s new white paper explains the key challenges in today’s collective housing heating systems. It highlights issues such as limited rooftop space, installation constraints, and inconsistent operational efficiency.



The guide compares two major system approaches: single high-capacity heat pumps and modular cascade systems. Each model offers different advantages for scalability, redundancy, and long-term operating costs. Readers will learn how to select the right heat pump strategy based on peak load demand, building size, and performance goals. The white paper also outlines design insights for improving reliability and optimizing control.



LG’s solutions—including advanced air-to-water heat pumps—show how centralized heating can become more efficient, flexible, and ready for future regulations.