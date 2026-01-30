About Cookies on This Site

Designing Heat Pump Systems for Multifamily Buildings

HVACWhite paper30/01/2026

Share this content.

Modern multifamily buildings face growing pressure to improve heating efficiency, reduce energy waste, and meet new low-GWP standards. Heating is no longer just about comfort—it is a core requirement for sustainable building performance. LG HVAC’s new white paper explains the key challenges in today’s collective housing heating systems. It highlights issues such as limited rooftop space, installation constraints, and inconsistent operational efficiency.

The guide compares two major system approaches: single high-capacity heat pumps and modular cascade systems. Each model offers different advantages for scalability, redundancy, and long-term operating costs. Readers will learn how to select the right heat pump strategy based on peak load demand, building size, and performance goals. The white paper also outlines design insights for improving reliability and optimizing control.

LG’s solutions—including advanced air-to-water heat pumps—show how centralized heating can become more efficient, flexible, and ready for future regulations.

Included in this White Paper:

• Why efficient heating is becoming essential in collective and multifamily housing.

• Key pain points in existing heating systems, including space limits and performance gaps.

• Clear comparison of high-capacity vs. cascade heat pump system designs.

• Practical guidance on choosing the right heating approach for each building.

• Insights on operational efficiency, CAPEX/OPEX, and system scalability.

• Overview of LG’s air-to-water heat pump solutions and their applications.

Commercial HVAC unit with inverter compressor, BLDC fans, hinged doors, and high IEER performance

 

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD WHITE PAPER

