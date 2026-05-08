Reliable Cooling Solutions for Iraq’s Public Sector Facilities

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Creating reliable and efficient climate control for large government facilities requires high-capacity cooling, long-term durability, and precise system management. In Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate Building and its accompanying guest facility in Al-Faisaliya, these demands are especially critical as government operations depend on stable indoor environments that can support continuous daily activity. To meet these needs, the project team selected LG’s Multi V VRF system — a trusted solution for large-scale public sector infrastructure.