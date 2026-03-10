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Creating a comfortable dining atmosphere in bustling hotpot and barbecue restaurants requires HVAC systems that can manage intense heat, fluctuating temperatures, and persistent cooking odors. Lucky Suki and Lucky BBQ—two of Thailand’s rapidly expanding dining brands—needed a reliable cooling solution capable of maintaining consistent comfort across high-traffic spaces.