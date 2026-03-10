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LG VRF System Enhances Dining Comfort at Lucky Suki in Thailand

HVACCase study10/03/2026

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Creating a comfortable dining atmosphere in bustling hotpot and barbecue restaurants requires HVAC systems that can manage intense heat, fluctuating temperatures, and persistent cooking odors. Lucky Suki and Lucky BBQ—two of Thailand’s rapidly expanding dining brands—needed a reliable cooling solution capable of maintaining consistent comfort across high-traffic spaces.

Enhancing Dining Comfort

Lucky Suki operates spacious venues designed for large customer volumes, which results in several environmental challenges:
• Constant cooling to offset heat from hotpot and barbecue equipment
• Effective air purification to manage smoke and cooking odors
• Even air distribution across large seating zones
• Centralized management for efficient multi-branch operations
To address these demands, the restaurants required a system that delivers stable performance, supports long operating hours, and minimizes downtime through proactive monitoring.

Exterior of Lucky Suki BBQ restaurant in Thailand with red storefront signage and glass entrance

LG HVAC Solutions for Lucky Suki

LG implemented a tailored combination of its Multi V VRF system, 4-Way Cassette indoor units, Air Handling Units (AHUs), and AC Smart 5 central control platform to support the different dining formats across Lucky Suki and Lucky BBQ.

1. LG Multi V 5 VRF System
At the core is LG’s Multi V, engineered to provide strong, energy-efficient cooling even during peak dining hours when heat loads increase significantly.

Multiple LG Multi V 5 VRF units installed on a rooftop, showing condenser fans and equipment layout

2. LG 4-Way Cassette with DUAL Vane Technology
For hotpot restaurants, the 4-Way Cassette with DUAL Vane technology delivers uniform and customizable airflow, providing consistent comfort at every table. Integrated air purification helps reduce cooking odors and maintain a pleasant indoor environment.

Ceiling-mounted 4-way cassette air conditioner installed in a restaurant interior

3. LG Air Handling Units (AHUs) for High-Heat Zones
Lucky BBQ locations, which generate higher heat from grilling stations, benefit from LG’s AHUs that provide powerful, steady cooling, and maintain comfortable dining conditions.

LG HVAC air handling unit installed in a mechanical room with control panel, ducts, and connected piping

4. LG AC Smart 5 Central Controller
All HVAC systems are connected through the AC Smart 5 platform, giving management real-time monitoring and control across multiple zones and branches. The centralized system provides:
• Real-time performance insights
• Early issue detection (Error alarm by email)
• Operation trend reporting
• Energy monitoring and management

Staff adjusting an LG HVAC AC Smart 5 control panel in a monitoring room

This visibility enables uninterrupted guest comfort and streamlined daily operations.

Delivering Reliable Comfort and Efficiency

Through this integrated approach—combining VRF technology, advanced indoor units, specialized air handling, and intelligent central control—LG enables Lucky Suki to deliver a consistently pleasant dining experience across all locations. According to the Executive Director of Miracle Planet Co., Ltd., “LG’s combination of cutting-edge technology and elegant design made them the perfect match for Lucky Suki. Their systems deliver exceptional energy efficiency and reliable performance, proven to be the ideal solution for creating the comfortable environment our customers expect.”

LG continues to strengthen its position as a trusted HVAC solutions provider through tailored consultations, dependable system performance, and dedicated after-sales support for businesses across diverse industries.

HVAC project leaders for Lucky Suki Restaurant Thailand, shown in individual interview portraits.

Watch Full Video

LG HVAC case study video cover featuring Lucky Suki restaurant exterior in Thailand
#Multi V 5#VRF#AHU#AC Smart 5#Air-Conditioning#Commercial#Thailand
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