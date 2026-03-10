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Dohome, one of Thailand’s leading home improvement retailers, needed a cooling solution that could maintain comfortable shopping environments across its expansive retail spaces. Dohome operates large-format retail stores where maintaining consistent comfort is difficult due to long operating hours, high ceilings, and wide-open floor plans.