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Commercial HVAC Solutions for Large Retail and Office Spaces in Thailand

HVACCase study10/03/2026

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Dohome’s Operational Challenges in Large-Scale Retail Spaces

Dohome, one of Thailand’s leading home improvement retailers, needed a cooling solution that could maintain comfortable shopping environments across its expansive retail spaces. Dohome operates large-format retail stores where maintaining consistent comfort is difficult due to long operating hours, high ceilings, and wide-open floor plans.

Do Home retail and office buildings in Thailand showing solar-powered store exterior, LG electronics section, modern office tower, and meeting room.

The company required an HVAC system capable of:
• Reliable operation during extended business hours
• Strong airflow and consistent temperature control across large open spaces
• Supporting sustainability initiatives through reduced energy consumption
These requirements formed the foundation of the solution LG HVAC Solutions implemented across multiple Dohome locations.

LG HVAC Solutions Implemented Across Dohome Facilities

In response, LG HVAC Solutions has announced a strategic partnership with Dohome, delivering intelligent solutions that enhance both operational efficiency and customer experience.
Below are the LG’s key solutions implemented across Dohome’s facilities:

1. LG Multi V i VRF System
LG installed the Multi V i VRF system to support the cooling demands of Dohome’s large retail floor areas.

According to the original project report:
• Multi V i uses AI-based optimization to adjust cooling performance and energy usage based on real-time indoor and outdoor conditions.
• The system integrates LG’s Total Management System (TMS), which collects operational data for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved energy control.

• The inverter-driven operation helps maintain high energy efficiency while providing stable comfort throughout the store.
LG Multi V i VRF HVAC units installed on a rooftop in Thailand with close-up inset highlighting system design and branding.

This combination allows Dohome’s facility teams make data-driven decisions about energy use and maintenance planning.

2. Air Handling Unit (AHU) for Large Open Spaces
At Dohome’s newly opened Theparak branch, which includes nearly 16,000 m² of retail space, LG installed commercial AHU systems.

The AHUs contribute to:
• Efficient airflow delivery across wide retail areas
• Maintaining consistent temperatures even during peak operating hours
• Improving air quality and sustaining a pleasant shopping experience

LG Air Handling Unit AHU-04 installed in a warehouse, with inset close-up highlighting design and connected piping.

These benefits are essential in modern trade environments where thermal comfort directly influences customer dwell time and operational stability.

3. Round Cassette for Corporate Workspace Comfort
At Dohome’s headquarters, LG selected the Round Cassette for both its performance and design value.

The round-shaped design supports:
• Even, omnidirectional air distribution across open-plan offices
• Compatibility with modern loft-style interiors
• A balance between functional performance and aesthetic harmony

LG Round Cassette AC units installed on a modern office ceiling with inset close-up highlighting circular design and branding.

These benefits are essential in modern trade environments where thermal comfort directly influences customer dwell time and operational stability.

Summary: Operational Improvements and Key Outcomes

LG HVAC Solutions delivered systems with high energy efficiency that met Dohome’s expectations for energy savings, appropriate pricing, and advanced technological performance. The team also provided comprehensive after-sales support, including on-site inspections and real-time issue resolution by trained engineers, offering stable day-to-day operation.
With this level of technical reliability and service, Dohome expressed strong confidence and satisfaction in LG HVAC Solutions as a long-term business partner. The project was completed smoothly through close collaboration between the Dohome team and LG HVAC Solutions personnel.

Dohome HVAC project leaders Nongyao Saard and Arnaj Phonkaen shown in circular frames with names and titles.

Watch Full Video

LG HVAC case study graphic for Dohome retail and office in Thailand with inset photo of building signage and branding.
#Multi V I#VRF#AHU#TMS#Retail#Office#Thailand#Smart HVAC#AI
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