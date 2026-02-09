We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In Saudi Arabia’s demanding climate, maintaining consistent indoor comfort in large fitness centers is a persistent operational challenge.
Before introducing LG HVAC systems, both Pure Gym—a 24/7 fitness chain—and Armah Sports—a premium multi-sports complex—experienced fluctuations in temperature across zones, particularly during peak hours. Some areas became excessively cool while others remained warm, causing discomfort and increasing energy consumption. Maintenance teams also had limited visibility into system performance.
These facilities needed intelligent, connected HVAC solutions designed to support stable operation and energy efficiency across diverse environments