Following the installation of LG HVAC solutions, both Pure Gym and Armah Sports have reported measurable improvements in temperature stability and energy management. Facility teams now monitor performance remotely through the TMS HVAC platform, receiving timely alerts that support preventive maintenance and minimize downtime.

By adopting energy-efficient HVAC systems and smart monitoring technologies, these facilities have strengthened their operational efficiency while enhancing the comfort experience for members and staff. As Saudi Arabia continues to promote sustainable infrastructure under Vision 2030, LG HVAC remains committed to delivering solutions that help business operate more intelligently and efficiently.