LG Multi V Offers Reliable Cooling for Fitness Facilities in Saudi Arabia

HVACCase study09/02/2026

Addressing Comfort and Efficiency Challenges

In Saudi Arabia’s demanding climate, maintaining consistent indoor comfort in large fitness centers is a persistent operational challenge.

Before introducing LG HVAC systems, both Pure Gym—a 24/7 fitness chain—and Armah Sports—a premium multi-sports complex—experienced fluctuations in temperature across zones, particularly during peak hours. Some areas became excessively cool while others remained warm, causing discomfort and increasing energy consumption. Maintenance teams also had limited visibility into system performance. 

These facilities needed intelligent, connected HVAC solutions designed to support stable operation and energy efficiency across diverse environments

Modern fitness center interior with cardio machines, medicine balls, and curved running track

Tailored Commercial HVAC Design for Performance and Control

Each facility required a solution suited to its size, layout, and functional zones. LG engineers collaborated closely with on-site teams to assess airflow requirements, occupancy levels, and architectural constraints, ensuring that the selected systems could integrate smoothly with existing infrastructure.

• Pure Gym
Adopted the LG Multi V VRF system equipped with round cassette indoor units, providing zone-based cooling and quiet performance. This configuration supported temperature balance and helped reduce unnecessary energy use without requiring major structural changes.

Ceiling-mounted circular air ventilation unit integrated into industrial HVAC system with exposed piping

• Armah Sports
Implemented a hybrid HVAC configuration, combining LG Multi V VRF systems and Air Handling Units (AHUs) to manage large activity zones such as basketball courts, training spaces, and wellness lounges. 

LG MULTI V HVAC units and ductwork installed on rooftop of commercial building with control boxes

 

Both systems were connected to the LG Total Management System (TMS)—a cloud based platform that enables centralized monitoring, system optimization, and proactive maintenance through data insights. The combination of VRF, AHU, and TMS allowed both facilities to strengthen operational control and maintain a comfortable indoor environment aligned with modern building management practices.

Summary

Following the installation of LG HVAC solutions, both Pure Gym and Armah Sports have reported measurable improvements in temperature stability and energy management. Facility teams now monitor performance remotely through the TMS HVAC platform, receiving timely alerts that support preventive maintenance and minimize downtime.

By adopting energy-efficient HVAC systems and smart monitoring technologies, these facilities have strengthened their operational efficiency while enhancing the comfort experience for members and staff. As Saudi Arabia continues to promote sustainable infrastructure under Vision 2030, LG HVAC remains committed to delivering solutions that help business operate more intelligently and efficiently.

The successful installation at Pure Gym was made possible through the collaboration of LG’s technical engineers and the facility’s dedicated management team.

Two professionals in circular frames posed in office settings with business attire and blurred backgrounds

For Armah Sports, the project was completed with clos coordination between LG HVAC specialist and on-site operations professionals, whose expertise helped tailor a system that meets the venue’s diverse performance needs.

Two professionals in circular frames, one in Middle Eastern attire and one in business suit indoors

Facade of Armah Sports Fitness Center in Saudi Arabia featured in LG HVAC case study with OPTIMO signage
Exterior of Pure Gym in Saudi Arabia featured in LG HVAC fitness center case study with illuminated signage
