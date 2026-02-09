About Cookies on This Site

LG Delivers High-Efficient Integrated HVAC Solutions at The Bristol Hotel

HVACCase study09/02/2026

Addressing Climate Control Challenges in a Heritage Hotel

Located in the heart of Belgrade, Serbia, The Bristol Belgrade is a heritage landmark reborn as a modern five-star hotel.

Classic facade of The Bristol Hotel in Belgrade with flags and construction zone on city street

Before its renovation, the building faced major HVAC challenges typical of historic structures—limited mechanical space, inconsistent room temperatures, and high energy costs from an outdated system. To meet contemporary guest expectations for quiet, efficient, and flexible comfort, a more advanced and space-saving commercial HVAC installation was required.

Design Consideration and LG HVAC Solution

The Bristol features 143 guest rooms, conference halls, a restaurant, wellness zone, and an interior atrium—each with unique temperature and occupancy patterns.

Elegant hotel lounge with arched ceilings, chandeliers, plush seating, and decorative coffee tables


To manage these diverse conditions, engineers selected the LG Multi V Heat Recovery VRF system, which allows each room to operated in heating or cooling mode independently. This approach supports guest comfort and energy optimization across all spaces.


Because available mechanical space was limited, the compact configuration of the Multi V system helped reduce the size of the technical area and maximize usable gust space. Additional LG HVAC solutions were applied to improve system integration:

• LG Hydro Kit

Generates domestic hot water (DWH) by reusing recovered heat during cooling operation.

• LG Air Handling Units (AHUs)

Provide fresh air with heat recovery ventilation to reduce energy waste.

• ACP Central Controller

Enables centralized system monitoring and easier facility management.

LG commercial HVAC system showing mechanical room, ceiling cassette unit, and digital zone controller

These combined solutions created an energy-efficient HVAC installation designed for consistent operation and practical maintenance.

Summary

Following installation, the Bristol Belgrade achieved more stable indoor temperatures, reduced operational complexity, and greater energy efficiency throughout the property. Hotel management also reported easier monitoring and control via the central controller system.

The project demonstrates how LG HVAC technologies can support heritage buildings through efficient design, adaptable system configuration, and reliable comfort management—reflecting LG’s commitment to sustainable and practical climate solutions for modern hospitality environments.


This project was made possible through the close collaboration between LG Electronics HVAC team, the local engineering partners, and project designers in Serbia. Their shared expertise and commitment to precision ensured that The Bristol Belgrade achieved both technical efficiency and guest comfort.

Three professionals in circular frames, including LG and Typogram representatives in formal indoor settings

Entrance of The Bristol Hotel in Belgrade with LG HVAC case study branding and outdoor seating
