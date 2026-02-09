We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
At 36 Tuas Road in Singapore, a landmark logistics facility has set a new standard for sustainable development. Developed by Boustead Singapore Limited’s Real Estate Solutions Division, the 59,800 m² center became the first logistics project in the nation’s history to achieve five BCA Green Mark 2021 badges and the Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy certification.