LG Multi V i Drives Sustainability at Singapore Logistics Center

HVACCase study09/02/2026

Setting a New Benchmark for Sustainable Logistics with LG Multi V i

At 36 Tuas Road in Singapore, a landmark logistics facility has set a new standard for sustainable development. Developed by Boustead Singapore Limited’s Real Estate Solutions Division, the 59,800 m² center became the first logistics project in the nation’s history to achieve five BCA Green Mark 2021 badges and the Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy certification.

36 Tuas Road BCA Green Mark Certificate

To reach this milestone, the facility required a building system that could deliver exceptional efficiency and reliability. For its HVAC solution, the project team selected LG’s Multi V i, the company’s latest VRF system powered by advanced AI innovation.

36 Tuas Road Singapore Logistics Center Overview

Understanding the Facility’s Sustainability Requirements

From the outset, the developers set ambitious goals to pioneer new benchmarks in environmental performance for logistics facilities. To secure the top-tier Platinum Super Low Energy certification, the HVAC system needed to minimize energy use, maintain consistent indoor comfort, and operate dependably under Singapore’s hot, humid climate.

Unlike typical commercial projects, logistics operations presented unique challenges: vast open floor plans created uneven temperature zones, variable loading schedules caused fluctuating occupancy, and energy-intensive equipment, such as forklifts and conveyors, increased cooling loads. The team also needed to ensure low noise, cost control, and compliance with Singapore’s strict sustainability codes.

Meeting these diverse demands required a next-generation HVAC system capable of real-time optimization, predictive operation, and measurable long-term efficiency.

36 Tuas Road Singapore Logistics Center ERV Installation

LG HVAC Solutions for 36 Tuas Road

To meet the project’s complex requirements, LG implemented its Multi V i VRF system, combining AI intelligence with engineering innovation to deliver efficient and adaptive climate control.

Multiple LG Multi V i installed

• Inverter Scroll Compressor with HiPOR™ Technology

The Multi V i’s Inverter Scroll Compressor, paired with HiPOR™ (High Pressure Oil Return), ensures stable, energy-efficient operation even during part-load conditions—a common scenario in logistics environments. Its enlarged heat exchanger, over 10%* larger than previous models, enhances thermal responsiveness and improves heat transfer for faster cooling and stable performance.

* This comparison is based on the 16HP models of the MULTI V 5 and MULTI V i. (UXA chassis 22% bigger, UXB chassis 13% bigger)

LG Compressor with HiPOR Technology

• AI Engine with Smart Control Functions
• At the core of the Multi V i is LG’s proprietary AI Engine, featuring several autonomous control functions:
• AI Smart Care adjusts cooling and heating based on occupancy and humidity to reduce energy waste.
• AI Indoor Space Care analyzes load across multiple units, activating only those needed for balanced comfort.
• AI Energy Management allows operators to set energy targets, dynamically adjusting system performance to stay within those limits.
These intelligent features are supported by a performance monitoring system that stores data for up to three years and provides AI Smart Diagnosis for predictive maintenance and faster issue resolution.

Strategic Implementation and Training

Installation was closely coordinated between LG’s technical team and Boustead’s Real Estate Solutions Division to ensure alignment with the development’s environmental strategy. The system was precisely scaled to match different load demands across zones—ranging from refrigerated storage to office areas.

Project Leaders having a meeting with the installation

Before commissioning, LG conducted on-site demonstrations and training, guiding facility engineers through the use of the AI dashboard, performance monitoring tools, and maintenance diagnostics. This hands-on instruction ensured the center could operate at peak efficiency from day one.

Delivering Sustainable Performance

Since installation, the Multi V i has supported stable indoor environments, lower energy use, and simplified maintenance, reinforcing 36 Tuas Road’s status as one of Singapore’s greenest logistics centers.

According to the operations manager, “The LG Multi V i HVAC is an outstanding system. It exceeds all my expectations, and I will gladly recommend LG for any development project.”

Partners also praised the system as a “game changer” in sustainable building design.
By combining AI-driven intelligence with robust reliability, LG Multi V i has proven that logistics facilities—once challenging to optimize—can now lead the way in sustainability and innovation.

Three professionals for LG-affiliated business panel or leadership interview series

Watch Full Video

Logistics Center in Singapore featured in LG HVAC commercial case study
More about LG HVAC

* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

