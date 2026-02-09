From the outset, the developers set ambitious goals to pioneer new benchmarks in environmental performance for logistics facilities. To secure the top-tier Platinum Super Low Energy certification, the HVAC system needed to minimize energy use, maintain consistent indoor comfort, and operate dependably under Singapore’s hot, humid climate.

Unlike typical commercial projects, logistics operations presented unique challenges: vast open floor plans created uneven temperature zones, variable loading schedules caused fluctuating occupancy, and energy-intensive equipment, such as forklifts and conveyors, increased cooling loads. The team also needed to ensure low noise, cost control, and compliance with Singapore’s strict sustainability codes.

Meeting these diverse demands required a next-generation HVAC system capable of real-time optimization, predictive operation, and measurable long-term efficiency.