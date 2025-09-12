In the heart of Garut, Indonesia, two destinations share the same address but serve entirely different purposes: the Mercure Hotel and the Ciplaz Mall. The Mercure Hotel is designed for travelers seeking quiet, personalized comfort. Gusts expect restful nights, easy climate control in their rooms, and the assurance that their comfort will not be disrupted by technical issues.

Right next door, Ciplaz Mall operates at a completely different pace. Thousands of visitors enter daily, and retail tenants require a consistently cool and pleasant atmosphere to encourage shopping and extend dwell time.