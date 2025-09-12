About Cookies on This Site

LG Multi V Powers Efficient Climate Control in Mercure Hotel & Ciplaz Mall

HVACCase study12/09/2025

In the heart of Garut, Indonesia, two destinations share the same address but serve entirely different purposes: the Mercure Hotel and the Ciplaz Mall. The Mercure Hotel is designed for travelers seeking quiet, personalized comfort. Gusts expect restful nights, easy climate control in their rooms, and the assurance that their comfort will not be disrupted by technical issues.

Right next door, Ciplaz Mall operates at a completely different pace. Thousands of visitors enter daily, and retail tenants require a consistently cool and pleasant atmosphere to encourage shopping and extend dwell time.

3D building render with orange-green facade, plus Mercure Hotel bathroom and Cipaku Mall interior photos

Together, the hotel and mall presented a unique challenge: how to deliver stable indoor comfort across two contrasting environments, while maintaining operational efficiency and reliability for both facility mangers.

LG HVAC Solutions in Action

To solve this dual challenge, LG HVAC provided a comprehensive HVAC solution built around its flagship Multi V i (468 HP) and Multi V 5 (358 HP) systems. These advanced Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems are known for their ability to adapt to real-time conditions, making them ideal for spaces that demand flexibility.

The installation was supported by ACP-based smart control technology, which allows the hotel and mall engineering teams to manage their HVAC operations through a single, integrated platform. With this control, operators can adjust settings for individual zones, monitor performance centrally, and respond quickly to changes in load requirements. This integration not only simplifies day-to-day management but also provides that both hotel and mall visitors enjoy a consistently comfortable environment.

• In the hotel

The AI-Powered Multi V i automatically adjusts cooling loads according to occupancy. For example, when only one room is occupied, the system reduces energy consumption for unused space, helps improve operational efficiency. At the same time, the system runs quietly, meeting one of the most important requirements for guest comfort. The hotel’s engineering team highlighted how valuable it is maintain comfort while also lowering energy costs. Additionally, LG Multi V i applied its Black Fin condenser coating, a corrosion-resistant material verified through international testing standards, to designed to enhance durability of the outdoor units in Indonesia’s humid climate.

LG Multi V i 428HP unit with red line linking to two ceiling installs showing air distribution in indoor spaces

• In the mall

The focus was on achieving stable and even air distribution throughout large, open spaces. Visitors often arrive in waves, especially during weekends or seasonal promotions, and conventional systems often face challenges in maintaining stable temperatures. The LG Multi V 5, however, maintained consistent temperatures regardless of traffic levels. Mall management praised the efficiency of the installation and the technical support provided by LG HVAC from the planning phase through implementation. With smooth coordination and reliable equipment, the mall was able to upgrade its indoor climate without disruption to tenants or shoppers

LG Multi V5 358HP unit with red line linking to two ceiling installs showing indoor HVAC integration

The results have been tangible. Hotel mangers now consider the HVAC system an integral part of their service standards, as it supports restful nights and a better guest experience. For the mall, tenants have reported increased comfort for both customers and employees, contributes to a more inviting atmosphere and supporting overall business performance.

Summary: Comfort Without Compromise

The Mercure Hotel and Ciplaz Mall project demonstrates how LG HVAC solutions can address complex challenges across diverse environments. By installing the LG Multi V i and Multi V 5 systems with ACP smart controls, LG HVAC enabled operators to manage two very different facilities with ease. Guests benefit from quiet, personalized climate control, while mall visitor’s tenants enjoy consistent comfort even during peak hours.

This case study underscores the versatility and reliability of LG HVAC VRF systems, which deliver not only energy-efficient performance but also long-term durability and ease of operation. For facility mangers, the combination of AI-driven efficiency, corrosion resistance, and integrated controls designed to deliver long-term durability.

Project leaders of Mercure & CiplaZ HVAC: Hilmansyah, Saeful Hidayat, Suprapto, and Indra Bhakti with titles

Watch Full Video

LG HVAC case study in Indonesia featuring Mercure Garut & Ciplaz building with glass facade and M logo
#Hotel#Multi V i#ACP#Air-Conditioning#Mall#Indonesia#Smart HVAC#Commercial HVAC
