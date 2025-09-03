We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Located in the northern part of Mérida, Yucatán, Cittadela is a large-scale residential development designed with a focus on sustainable urban planning and quality of life. Spanning over 70 hectares, the community features a mix of residential lots, townhouses, and vertical housing clusters arranged across ten separate zones. Cittadela places a strong emphasis on open green spaces, with over 35% of the area preserved for parks, lakes, and recreational facilities.
With nearly 600 residential units integrated into this natural setting, Cittadela stands as a modern example of balanced development, blending thoughtful architecture with the surrounding environment.