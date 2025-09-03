Located in the northern part of Mérida, Yucatán, Cittadela is a large-scale residential development designed with a focus on sustainable urban planning and quality of life. Spanning over 70 hectares, the community features a mix of residential lots, townhouses, and vertical housing clusters arranged across ten separate zones. Cittadela places a strong emphasis on open green spaces, with over 35% of the area preserved for parks, lakes, and recreational facilities.

With nearly 600 residential units integrated into this natural setting, Cittadela stands as a modern example of balanced development, blending thoughtful architecture with the surrounding environment.