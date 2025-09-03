About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Inverter Single Package Delivers Comfort to Cittadela Residential Project

HVACCase study03/09/2025

Share this content.

Located in the northern part of Mérida, Yucatán, Cittadela is a large-scale residential development designed with a focus on sustainable urban planning and quality of life. Spanning over 70 hectares, the community features a mix of residential lots, townhouses, and vertical housing clusters arranged across ten separate zones. Cittadela places a strong emphasis on open green spaces, with over 35% of the area preserved for parks, lakes, and recreational facilities.

With nearly 600 residential units integrated into this natural setting, Cittadela stands as a modern example of balanced development, blending thoughtful architecture with the surrounding environment.

Cittadela site plan in Mérida, Yucatán showing 10 zones, housing clusters, and central amenities

Challenges Presented by Diverse Spaces

As the project advanced, one of the major challenges faced by developers was securing an HVAC solution that met the complex’s diverse climate control needs without compromising its design philosophy.
With a wide variety of building types—from single-family homes to multifamily apartments—and shared community spaces, the HVAC requirements were anything but uniform. The project demanded systems that could provide efficient and reliable cooling in a region known for its hot climate, while also maintaining quiet operation and seamless integration into modern interiors.
Additionally, due to the site’s proximity to the coast, resistance to corrosion and long-term durability were essential factors. Above all, the developers sought a long-term partnership with an HVAC provider that could offer not just products but also guidance, support, and flexibility throughout the lifecycle of the project.

LG Solutions Hit the Mark

To address these needs, LG Electronics Mexico provided a complete HVAC solution tailored to Cittadela’s scale and complexity. The final installation consisted of a total of 1,414 climate control units, combining 951 ducted-type single split systems, 418 inverter wall-mounted mini splits, and a selection of single package units. These systems were chosen for their ability to provide powerful, energy-efficient performance while maintaining low noise levels—an important consideration in residential environments.

Map of Cittadela showing HVAC system types and locations across residential zones with red markers

LG also delivered wired and Wi-Fi modem controllers, allowing residents to operate their systems easily via mobile devices. This feature proved to be a key selling point, offering convenience and smart control that aligned well with Cittadela’s modern, user-focused design.

LG’s Strategy Goes Above and Beyond

The technical strategy for the project emphasized product efficiency, competitive delivery timelines, and training support. LG worked closely with the developer, Desarrollador Cittadela, and Thermokold International—the wholesaler and distribution partner—to ensure that the system design and product selection aligned with both the construction schedule and end-user expectations.

The availability of Wi-Fi-enabled control systems gave the development a notable edge over competitor offerings, which helped in differentiating the units during the sales process. The comprehensive scope of support also included logistics coordination and tailored training programs for staff and end users, ensuring that the HVAC systems would be used effectively and maintained properly after installation.

Summary

From early planning stages through installation, LG maintained close coordination with all stakeholders, ensuring that each phase of the project was executed smoothly. Key decision-makers at Thermokold, who had previously worked exclusively with other HVAC brands, noted the strong support and responsiveness provided by the LG team throughout the process.

LG’s flexibility and willingness to customize both technical and commercial elements of the project played an important role in building trust with the client and securing LG’s position as a preferred brand for future developments. By delivering on performance, aesthetics, and end-user functionality, LG helped the Cittadela project achieve its goals and reinforce its commitment to high-quality, sustainable residential living.

 

 

Watch Full Video

LG HVAC case study for Cittadela residential project in Mexico with logo and slogan 'Life's Good'
#Residential#Single Split#Single Package#CITTADELA#Mexico
Back to list

Related articles

ITB University X LG Multi V i

LG HVAC case study icon showing global projects in Mexico, Indonesia, Netherlands, and Cittadela branding

Office in Netherlands

LG HVAC case study icon showing global projects in Mexico, Indonesia, Netherlands, and Cittadela branding

More about LG HVAC

Linkedin

Linkedin

Instagram

Instagram

Facebook

Facebook

HVAC Blog

HVAC Blog

White Paper

White Paper

* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

red image

red image

Get Your Expert Consultation

Connect with our specialists for tailored solutions — every question matters to us.

Get Your Expert Consultation Contact us
white bg color image on colorful image

white bg color image on colorful image

Subscribe to LG HVAC Blog Newsletter

Subscribe to LG HVAC Blog Newsletter Subscribe
white bg color image on colorful image

white bg color image on colorful image

Subscribe to LG HVAC Blog Newsletter

Subscribe to LG HVAC Blog Newsletter Subscribe