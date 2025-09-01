The data on total energy saving highlights the impact more directly. AI mode reduced overall power consumption by 49.2 percent and lowered electricity costs by about 49 percent compared to Normal mode.

*These savings remained consistent across daily, weekly, and monthly patterns, confirming the efficiency of MULTI V i in a real-world academic setting.

*The results demonstrated in this article are based on the operation of one Multi V i (Model: ARUN140LTE6) and four DUAL Vane 4-Way Cassette units (Models: ARNU28GTBB4, ARNU42GTAB4) conducted from November 1st, 2024, to February 28th, 2025.

*These results are specific to the conditions and setup of the site, and may vary under different conditions.