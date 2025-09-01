We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB), one of Indonesia’s leading engineering universities, partnered with LG to test the AI-integrated MULTI V i system in a real academic environment. The objective was to measure how effectively it could reduce energy consumption and enhance indoor comfort.