ERIKS Advances Energy Efficiency with LG AI-driven VRF Solution Multi V i

HVACCase study07/05/2025

For over 80 years, ERIKS, a leading industrial service provider with a massive portfolio and global reach, has championed innovation and sustainability. Facing outdated HVAC, they partnered with LG for a smart, energy-efficient upgrade using the Multi V i VRF system. This case study details how ERIKS embraced cutting-edge technology to reduce energy consumption and enhance their sustainability efforts.

A Legacy of Innovation and Sustainability

ERIKS is a specialist industrial service provider that supports customers in optimizing and developing production lines, components, machines, and industrial projects. ERIKS offers products in power transmission, sealing and rubber technology, tools, plastics, gaskets, hoses, and flow technology. The range consists of over 900,000 technical products. With 5,000 employees in 12 countries across Western Europe and Asia, ERIKS has been delivering these solutions for more than 80 years. ERIKS also supports the industry of the future with a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and digitization.

ERIKS office building Netherlands aerial view rooftop HVAC units parking corporate headquarters commercial complex

The Need for a Modern, Energy-Efficient HVAC Solution

ERIKS needed to replace its aging HVAC system, which had reached the end of its lifespan and was causing a significant increase in energy consumption. Aiming to enhance sustainability and reduce energy usage, ERIKS commissioned installer Koelplan, wholesaler Centercon, and LG Electronics (LG) to install a new energy-efficient HVAC system.

Modern office meeting room Netherlands professionals workplace air conditioning blinds corporate space natural light

Implementing LG's Advanced Multi V i VRF System

The solution was to install LG's latest VRF system, the Multi V i, which incorporates artificial intelligence. "To save energy, the system reacts to factors such as weather conditions or changes in room occupancy," explains Wilco Henzen, Consulting Sales Manager at LG. "LG also pursues its vision of sustainability in other ways, such as recycling components from old HVAC systems into raw materials for the new generation of systems." The Multi V i system is highly efficient and facilitates heat exchange. "The beauty of the system is that when heat is extracted from the air, it is used to heat another space. This heat exchange between different spaces allows us to achieve very high efficiencies with the Multi V i system." adds Martijn ter Braak, Account Manager at Centercon.

Smart Control and Heat Recovery

The successful implementation of LG's Multi V i system at ERIKS showcases the effectiveness of intelligent HVAC solutions in achieving significant energy savings and promoting sustainability in industrial settings. The project underscores LG's dedication to developing sustainable technologies and the benefits of collaborative partnerships in executing complex upgrades efficiently.

 

 

#Multi V i#4 Way Cassette#Heat Recovery#ERIKS#Netherlands
Back to list

More about LG HVAC

* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

