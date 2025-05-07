We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
For over 80 years, ERIKS, a leading industrial service provider with a massive portfolio and global reach, has championed innovation and sustainability. Facing outdated HVAC, they partnered with LG for a smart, energy-efficient upgrade using the Multi V i VRF system. This case study details how ERIKS embraced cutting-edge technology to reduce energy consumption and enhance their sustainability efforts.