Student Experience Madrid Pozuelo is a premium residential complex designed to accommodate 600 students, providing them with a comfortable and conducive environment for living and learning. The site, known for its top-quality facilities, required an HVAC system that could efficiently manage the heating, cooling, and domestic hot water needs of a large and diverse space, including individual rooms, common areas, and recreational facilities. The complex includes a variety of amenities such as a paddle tennis court, gymnasium, communal areas for networking, and a restaurant, all aimed at creating a conducive living and learning environment. LG Electronics stepped in to meet these needs by installing its Multi V heat recovery system and Hydro Kit hot water solution, ensuring that the complex operates with maximum comfort and energy efficiency.