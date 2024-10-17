About Cookies on This Site

LG’s Multi V and Hydro Kit Enhance Student Living in Madrid

Case study17/10/2024

LG HVAC case study of Student Experience Madrid Pozuelo Residence in Spain.

Student Experience Madrid Pozuelo is a premium residential complex designed to accommodate 600 students, providing them with a comfortable and conducive environment for living and learning. The site, known for its top-quality facilities, required an HVAC system that could efficiently manage the heating, cooling, and domestic hot water needs of a large and diverse space, including individual rooms, common areas, and recreational facilities. The complex includes a variety of amenities such as a paddle tennis court, gymnasium, communal areas for networking, and a restaurant, all aimed at creating a conducive living and learning environment. LG Electronics stepped in to meet these needs by installing its Multi V heat recovery system and Hydro Kit hot water solution, ensuring that the complex operates with maximum comfort and energy efficiency.

LG Multi V 5 HVAC units installed at Student Experience Madrid Pozuelo Residence.

Project Development for a Customized Solution

LG embarked on the project with a thorough technical study, focusing on optimizing the energy efficiency of the building, which proudly received an "A" rating. Central to LG's approach was the delivery of a versatile system capable of combining both heating, cooling, and domestic hot water (DHW) production.

LG Multi V S HVAC units on the rooftop of Student Experience Madrid Pozuelo Residence

To achieve this, LG implemented the Multi V with heat recovery—a variable refrigerant flow system ideally suited for large buildings like Student Experience. This system not only reduces efficiency losses but also provides significant sustainable energy benefits. Complementing this, the Hydro Kit hot water system was installed to meet the specific needs of various spaces within the complex, ensuring consistent comfort for all users. Notably, the combination of Multi V and Hydro Kit allows for the production of domestic hot water at no cost for much of the year.

Two visuals illustrating a room containing water heaters alongside an array of pipes, highlighting the plumbing setup.

Collaborative Development and Exceptional Support

Throughout the project’s development, installation, and after-sales support, LG worked closely with Student Experience Madrid Pozuelo. LG’s philosophy emphasizes the importance of customer involvement in every step of the process to fully understand and meet their needs. This collaborative approach was key to the project's success, ensuring that the HVAC solutions delivered were perfectly aligned with the unique requirements of the facility.

A compact room featuring a bed, a desk, and a small kitchen area, designed for efficient living and comfort.

‘The combination of the Multi V system with the Hydro Kit hot water solution allows us to supply all the facilities of the Student Experience Madrid Pozuelo with cooling, heating, and domestic hot water in the most efficient way. This project is a clear example of the effort and dedication that we always put in at LG to offer the solution that best suits the needs of our customers,’ explains Belén Puente, Prescription Manager at LG Spain.

Carlos Gómez y Recio, Development Manager of Student Experience, expressed his satisfaction with the project, stating, ‘After observing the implementation of the equipment by the brand's professionals and the after-sales service they are providing us with, we couldn't be happier with our decision.’

