‘The combination of the Multi V system with the Hydro Kit hot water solution allows us to supply all the facilities of the Student Experience Madrid Pozuelo with cooling, heating, and domestic hot water in the most efficient way. This project is a clear example of the effort and dedication that we always put in at LG to offer the solution that best suits the needs of our customers,’ explains Belén Puente, Prescription Manager at LG Spain.

Carlos Gómez y Recio, Development Manager of Student Experience, expressed his satisfaction with the project, stating, ‘After observing the implementation of the equipment by the brand's professionals and the after-sales service they are providing us with, we couldn't be happier with our decision.’