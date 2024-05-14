About Cookies on This Site

LG Elevates Chiller Performance for Shopping Mall in Vietnam with Hi-M Solutek

HVACCase study14/05/2024

Lotte Mart in Vietnam Overview

LG Electronics not only offers quality commercial air conditioning products but is also a prominent provider of HVAC maintenance services through its subsidiary, Hi-M Solutek Vietnam. Among its distinguished clients is the Lotte Mart Go Vap supermarket, a branch of the Lotte Group, which has benefited from these services.

Lotte Mart in Vietnam Overview image

Approaching Tropical Climate with Chiller Solution

LG's HVAC solutions have been implemented in nine Lotte Mart locations across Vietnam, including cities like Nha Trang, Phan Thiet, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, HCMC, Vung Tau, and Can Tho, with the Lotte Mart Go Vap branch being a highlight. Completed in 2016 and spanning over 26,651 square meters, this branch stands out for its significant scale.

The tropical climate of Ho Chi Minh City poses a constant challenge for buildings in maintaining cooling capacity throughout the year while also conserving energy. This is particularly critical for large, busy shopping areas that require central air conditioning systems combining quality, high efficiency, and energy-saving capabilities.

To meet these demands, Lotte Mart Go Vap collaborated with LG Vietnam to install two Centrifugal Chillers, each with a capacity of 600RT, ensuring optimal cooling performance and energy efficiency.

LG Centrifugal Chiller placed in Lotte Mart Go Vap

 

Hi-M Solutek also distinguishes itself in the eyes of investors by being one of the HVAC service providers in the Vietnam market to offer Total Management Service (TMS), a remote warranty service provided upon customer request. This unique feature ensures that when technical issues occur with the HVAC system, the Hi-M Solutek warranty team is promptly alerted and can immediately notify the business, enhancing service reliability and customer satisfaction.

Hi-M Solutek is a subsidiary of LG Electronics with the main mission of providing solutions and after-sales service for LG HVAC projects

Boasting a professional and experienced technical team, Hi-M Solutek is equipped to deliver maintenance solutions and services of high technical caliber for commercial air conditioners across Vietnam. Their exemplary service offerings encompass the TMS remote warranty service, energy audit service, and compressor overhaul service, each designed to ensure nationwide coverage and uphold the highest standards of efficiency and reliability.

TMS Online Management System

The TMS center operated by Hi-M Solutek Vietnam offers the capability to monitor and control the operational status of the system in real time, 24/7. This advanced TMS system can dispatch notifications directly to mobile devices and provide periodic reports on operations and performance, affording operators more flexibility and oversight.

Hi-M Solutek technical staff monitoring TMS system operation.

For projects not utilizing the TMS technology, technicians often need to make multiple visits to diagnose the problem and finalize the repair plan, significantly increasing the number of steps in the process. However, with TMS technology, Hi-M Solutek staff can quickly identify the cause and immediately bring the necessary supplies and components for repair. This efficiency not only saves time but also optimizes human resources, allowing for more flexible and sustainable project operations.

Comparing the processes of common repair services and TMS warranty repair.

Maximizing Performance with Energy Audit Service

The energy audit service stands as a cutting-edge offering designed to assess the condition and performance of central air conditioning systems, including chiller systems. This service not only identifies and addresses key system issues but also suggests enhancements to boost device performance, ensuring stable operation and energy efficiency.

During an energy audit at Lotte Mart Go Vap, Hi-M Solutek identified that the chiller's operating hours significantly exceeded standard requirements, necessitating an overhaul due to decreased performance and increased vibration. After consultation with Lotte Mart's management, Hi-M Solutek undertook the overhaul of two compressors at the site, replacing components to enhance efficiency and guarantee both the stability and longevity of the chiller system, as highlighted by Mr. Trieu Quang Viet, Technical Director of Hi-M Solutek.

Energy audit services provide methods to increase the efficiency of equipment, help the system operate stably, and save energy

Compressor Overhaul, Why is it Needed?

After 10,000 hours of operation, chiller compressors require restoration to maintain safety and performance. The process of overhauling chiller compressors demands a highly skilled technical team and the use of original LG parts and accessories to guarantee that the machinery remains in optimal condition, ensuring stable and efficient operation.

Compressor overhaul at Lotte Mart Go Vap. Overhauling chiller compressors is a difficult service that requires high technical capabilities and a team of experienced engineers.

Hi-M Solutek, in steadfast partnership with LG Electronics' commercial air conditioning sector, is a globally recognized brand featuring a network of representative offices across all three regions of Vietnam, poised to provide support when customers need it. LG Electronics and Hi-M Solutek take pride in being at the forefront of offering high-tech and efficient air conditioning solutions. They are committed to supporting investors throughout the development journey of each project, ensuring a blend of innovation, sustainability, and dedicated customer service.

* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

