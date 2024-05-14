LG's HVAC solutions have been implemented in nine Lotte Mart locations across Vietnam, including cities like Nha Trang, Phan Thiet, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, HCMC, Vung Tau, and Can Tho, with the Lotte Mart Go Vap branch being a highlight. Completed in 2016 and spanning over 26,651 square meters, this branch stands out for its significant scale.

The tropical climate of Ho Chi Minh City poses a constant challenge for buildings in maintaining cooling capacity throughout the year while also conserving energy. This is particularly critical for large, busy shopping areas that require central air conditioning systems combining quality, high efficiency, and energy-saving capabilities.

To meet these demands, Lotte Mart Go Vap collaborated with LG Vietnam to install two Centrifugal Chillers, each with a capacity of 600RT, ensuring optimal cooling performance and energy efficiency.