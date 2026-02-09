Since adopting LG’s AI-driven Multi V i VRF system, the Artklasa office complex has achieved more consistent comfort and improved operational insights. The AI engine analyzes occupancy and environmental factors to adjust cooling and heating output automatically, contributing to meaningful energy efficiency improvements.

Facility managers now benefit from centralized, data-driven control, while tenants experience a comfortable, balanced indoor environment throughout the year. The project illustrates how AI HVAC technology can support energy-efficient building operation and reinforce sustainability in commercial spaces.