AI-Powered Multi V i Enhances Comfort and Efficiency at Artklasa Offices

HVACCase study09/02/2026

Addressing Energy and Comfort Challenges

Before adopting LG’s advanced HVAC solution, the Artklasa Office Complex in Serbia faced the same challenges as many modern commercial buildings—rising energy costs, uneven indoor comfort, and limited control over multiple office zones.

Air shot view of Artklasa Office Complex

With tenants occupying mixed open-space layouts across two buildings, maintaining consistent temperatures, and managing power use efficiently proved difficult. To address these needs, the building management team sought an energy-efficient HVAC solution that could enhance comfort while maintaining transparency in energy use.

System Design and Implementation

a. Optimized Planning for a Multi-Zone Office

The Artklasa complex consists of two connected buildings—six floors in Section A and four in Section B—each with diverse orientations and usages patterns. Before installation, LG HVAC experts conducted a detailed review of the site’s sunlight exposure and ventilation requirements to design a zoned VRF system suited to office operations.

Multiple LG Multi V i installed on rooftop

Each floor was equipped with three LG Multi V i VRF systems—one serving the south façade, on the north façade, and another for common areas. The configuration enables precise zoning and stable indoor conditions across different areas of the building.

Wide view of interior of Artklasa office with indoor units installed

b. Integrated Control and Energy Management

To streamline operation, Artklasa adopted the LG ACP central controller, which allows building managers to monitor and adjust HVAC performance through a single interface. The system also includes the LG Power Distribution Indicator (PDI), enabling detailed tracking of indoor unit energy consumption for fair allocation of electricity costs among tenants.

Monitor screen with acp controller user interface

Fresh air supply heat recovery is managed by LG Air Handling Units (AHUs) connected to the LG Multi V i outdoor units. These components contribute to steady air quality while helping reduce unnecessary thermal loss.

Summary

Since adopting LG’s AI-driven Multi V i VRF system, the Artklasa office complex has achieved more consistent comfort and improved operational insights. The AI engine analyzes occupancy and environmental factors to adjust cooling and heating output automatically, contributing to meaningful energy efficiency improvements.

Facility managers now benefit from centralized, data-driven control, while tenants experience a comfortable, balanced indoor environment throughout the year. The project illustrates how AI HVAC technology can support energy-efficient building operation and reinforce sustainability in commercial spaces.

This HVAC project was successfully completed thanks to the collaboration between LG engineers, local installers, and the Artklasa building team, showcasing LG’s commitment to smart and sustainable comfort.

Three professionals for LG-affiliated business panel or leadership interview series

Watch Full Video

Office Complex in Servia featured in LG HVAC commercial case study
* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

