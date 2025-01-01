About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Commercial Display
Contact us
A TV managed by the Pro:Centric Stay solution is installed on the wall of the accommodation.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Elevating Vacation Rental Management

LG Pro:Centric Stay is a user-friendly web-based cloud solution, designed for property managers in the vacation rental market. It offers an integrated solution for efficient property management, allowing remote control of facilities and convenient guest management.

Contact Us
These are pictograms intended to make the text clearer.

* The availability of LG Pro:Centric Stay may differ by LG hotel TV models. Please contact the local sales for more details.

Target Customer of LG Pro:Centric Stay Solution

These are pictograms intended to make the text clearer.

These are pictograms intended to make the text clearer.

A TV controlled through the Pro:Centric Stay solution is mounted on the wall of the accommodation.

Personalized Welcome Messages

Welcome each guest with personalized branding that reflects your property’s unique identity. Customize content, messaging, and the TV interface to ensure a cohesive and unforgettable experience for guests with personalized touches that resonate with your property’s identity.

Access for Enhanced Guest Entertainment with “LG Channels”

Offer a variety of streaming and live TV options, giving guests access to additional TV channels and enhancing their entertainment experience.

Secure Credential Management

Your guests may enjoy their favorite OTT services like Netflix or YouTube with the added security of automatic clearing of login information after check-out.

Digital Guide Book for Property and Local Information

Enhance the guest experience by providing property information and local area guides via the TV screen. This includes essential stay infor- mation, property details, amenities, local attractions, dining options and services, all easily accessible to guests, enhancing their overall stay with seamless access to relevant information and resources.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

We provide customized solutions to help your business achieve optimized growth.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

LED configurator

LED configurator
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download