Elevating Vacation Rental Management
LG Pro:Centric Stay is a user-friendly web-based cloud solution, designed for property managers in the vacation rental market. It offers an integrated solution for efficient property management, allowing remote control of facilities and convenient guest management.
* The availability of LG Pro:Centric Stay may differ by LG hotel TV models. Please contact the local sales for more details.
Target Customer of LG Pro:Centric Stay Solution
Personalized Welcome Messages
Welcome each guest with personalized branding that reflects your property’s unique identity. Customize content, messaging, and the TV interface to ensure a cohesive and unforgettable experience for guests with personalized touches that resonate with your property’s identity.
Access for Enhanced Guest Entertainment with “LG Channels”
Offer a variety of streaming and live TV options, giving guests access to additional TV channels and enhancing their entertainment experience.
Secure Credential Management
Your guests may enjoy their favorite OTT services like Netflix or YouTube with the added security of automatic clearing of login information after check-out.
Digital Guide Book for Property and Local Information
Enhance the guest experience by providing property information and local area guides via the TV screen. This includes essential stay infor- mation, property details, amenities, local attractions, dining options and services, all easily accessible to guests, enhancing their overall stay with seamless access to relevant information and resources.