* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Enhance the Hospitality Experience
LG Pro:Centric Direct is a powerful content management solution specifically tailored for the hospitality industries. Its flexible and scalable design allows businesses to easily manage and oversee their TV networks from a centralized location, providing guests and customers with a personalized, interactive, and immersive viewing experience.
Using LG Pro:Centric Direct, hotels, resorts, and other businesses can customize and brand their TVs with their own logos, graphics, and messages, as well as offer guests access to a variety of interactive services such as room service, weather updates, and information about the hotel.
Enhancing the hospitality experience
For SI Company
SI companies can remotely monitor equipment operation status to minimize the need for direct guest room visits. Device management, such as firmware updates, can also be done with ease.
For Hotels
Hotels can obtain valuable data related to customer usage, providing insights for efficient operations. Additionally, easy content creation and customized advertising can lead to increased sales.
Content Management
LG Pro:Centric Direct offers a comprehensive content management solution for the hospitality industry that allows businesses to efficiently operate various contents played through the hotel TV. By using LG Pro:Centric Direct, businesses can easily create and distribute personalized content, such as event information, floor facilities, and hotel guides, through the welcome page and other informative channels.
Efficient Group and Remote Management
Efficiently manage your hotel rooms and provide customized services to enhance guest satisfaction with our group and remote management functions. LG Pro:Centric Direct hoteliers to group rooms and manage them differently based on guest rating or purpose of visit. Through the IP network, hotel managers can send customized messages and notices to selected groups, provide firmware updates, set the splash image, and turn the TV on/off in all rooms. This enhances management efficiency and guest satisfaction by providing useful information to guests and saving time for hotel staff.
Enhanced User Experience
Numerous hotels are taking proactive measures to enhance the convenience of their guests during their stay. These considerations extend to the guest rooms, and various factors are taken into ccount to enhance the customer experience. In this regard, LG Pro:Centric Direct enables guests to enjoy an enriched user experience through the in-room TV. Let's explore how LG Pro:Centric Direct enhances customer satisfaction and delivers improved in-room entertainment.
Personal Entertainment Hub
Guests can now enjoy a more relaxed and enjoyable stay with our specialized entertainment features. With LG Pro:Centric Direct, guests can seamlessly stream their personal entertainment on in-room TVs, providing an easy and flawless entertainment journey. Additionally, personal information security is guaranteed, as guests are automatically logged out upon checkout, providing peace of mind during their stay.
Casting Service
AirPlay
LG Pro:Centric Direct offers AirPlay* compatibility, allowing iPhone and iPad users to effortlessly access content in their rooms in a simple and secure manner. This new feature provides seamless connectivity and personalized entertainment options for every guest.
* Support is available for iOS versions 17.3 and higher.
Google Cast
With Google Cast™, hotel guests can seamlessly connect their devices to the TV by scanning a QR code, providing instant access to their preferred online video apps without any additional steps.
* Google Play, YouTube, and Google Cast are trademarks of Google LLC.
* Support is available for Android versions 14 and higher.
Data Viewer
LG Pro:Centric Direct provides an intuitive dashboard that allows hoteliers to access useful information, helping them to run their operations more efficiently and make better decisions based on guest preferences. Through the dashboard, hotel can learn about customer behavior, such as, how long do guests stay or what channels do they prefer, and this data can be accumulated for up to 3 years. Hotel can analyze the accumulated data on their own to understand customer behavior and preferences, allowing hoteliers to make suitable suggestions or rearrange channels to suit guest preferences.
Usage Scenario
Hotel Room
The most commonly used place is Hotel. By utilizing solutions from local or global hotel chains, you can create and manage content that effectively represents the hotel’s identity.
Cruise Ship Cabin
In the case of cruises, various events are held every day, so you must be able to effectively advertise to the people on board. You can induce high participation of passengers through customized promotion for each cabin.