Compressor & Motor
Images of Rotary Compressors and Compressor Parts

LG Hinged-Vane Rotary Compressor

LG Hinged-vane Rotary Compressor overcomes performance limitations at low-speed operation.

Image explaining zero leak and zero collision at low speed, which is the merit of hinged-vane rotary compressor

Unleashing Enhanced Performance and Efficiency

LG Hinged-Vane rotary compressor is engineered with an integrated vane and roller structure maximizing performance at low-speed operation. Trust in our advanced technology for unmatched reliability and peace of mind.

compressor hingedvane video

Enhanced Efficiency in Low-speed Operation

System efficiency can be improved on using the LG Hinged-Vane Rotary Compressor for low-speed operation, since the combined vane and roller structure leaves no room for separation preventing refrigerant leakage.

"An image explaining the structural difference between Conventional and New Type. Conventional may cause a gap between the roller and vane, but New Type does not create a gap in any case. A graph showing efficiency improvement at all Operating rps of Comrpessor due to new structure of New Type"

Free of Vane Stick at Low-speed Operation

The integrated hinged-vane structure minimizes vibrations and boosts AC’s performance at low speed, improving efficiency and energy consumption.

An image expressing the graph of the surface vibration of the Rotary Compressor and the measured position is on the compression part side of the Compressor

Line Up

Image of Line-up of Hinged-vane rotary compressor

Discover Us

More about LG Compressor & Motor

