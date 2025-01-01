About Cookies on This Site

R1™ Compressor

R1™ Compressor has been upgraded with a compression support method that is different from the existing Scroll Compressor.

The front view of R1™ compressor is in the center of the gray background.

The front view of R1™ compressor is in the center of the gray background.

What is R1™ Compressor?

R1™ Compressor integrates scroll and rotary technologies with the motor positioned at the top and the scroll in the center, providing high efficiency.

The internal cutaway view of the R1™ compressor with motor positioned at the top and the scroll in the center.

Two gauges labeled 'Save Mode' and 'Power Mode' showing 67% and 100% compressor capacity.

Key Features

The R1™ Compressor reduces pressure loss, offers efficient variable speed operation, and improves reliability with its advanced design, all while reducing oil loss for better performance.

High Compression Ratio

High Compression Ratio

 
Efficient in Variable Conditions

Efficient in Variable Conditions

Hybrid Wrap Design

Hybrid Wrap Design

Enhanced Oil Circulation

Enhanced Oil Circulation

There's an r1 compressor on a black background and it shows 20% increased power with arrows

High Compression Ratio

The shaft-through structure of the R1™ Compressor minimizes internal pressure loss, increasing the pressure ratio from 10 to 20 compared to conventional models.

The R1™ compressor in front of the cabin where the snow falls.

Efficient in Variable Conditions

R1™ Compressor operates across variable speeds from 10 to 150 Hz, which adapts its output for various conditions and offers efficiency.

The decomposed r1 compressor shows a hybrid wrap which includes shaft-through structure.

Hybrid Wrap Design

The hybrid wrap is newly designed to fit the R1™ Compressor's shaft-through structure, ensuring no loss in compression efficiency while enhancing overall reliability.

The r1 compressor located in the center of the black background shows the oil circulation

Excellence in Oil Circulation

R1™ Compressor features compression at the bottom. This increased distance to the discharge port results in reduced oil loss, ultimately contributing to greater oil circulation.

Applications

Find out about the various applications of the LG R1™ Compressor.

  • A silver Scroll Compressor is positioned in front of a house.

    Residential Air Conditioning

  • Four Scroll Compressors for residential use are lined up in a row outside.

    Commercial Air Conditioning

  • Black heat pump is in front of the house in winter.

    Air to Water Heat Pump

Product Specifications

RefrigerantSeriesCooling Capacity(Ton)Cooling Capacity(kW)
R410ARJ2.0 - 5.07.0 - 17.5
R32RJ2.0 - 5.07.0 - 17.5

* The capacity is tested under ARI conditions at 60Hz.

Find Compressors

FAQ

Q.

What is R1™ Compressor?

A.

LG R1™ Compressor is the cream of the crop. As a hybrid Scroll Compressor, it combines the smooth and efficient operation of a Scroll Compressor with the simplicity of a Rotary Compressor. In short, LG R1™ Compressor is a Variable Speed Scroll Compressor that blends the pros but eradicates the cons of Rotary and Scroll Compressors.

Q.

What is the advantages of LG R1™ Compressor?

A.

LG R1™ Compressor operates at speeds ranging from 10 to 150Hz, adjusting its output to various environments while minimizing the risk of oil loss and noise. Additionally, it operates stably and efficiently.

