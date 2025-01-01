About Cookies on This Site

Two-Stage Scroll Compressor

Our Two-Stage Scroll Compressors are manufactured to allow operation in saving mode without the need for complex software tuning when capacity below 100% is required.

A frontview of LG two stage scroll compressor with a light gray background

What isKey FeaturesApplicationsSpecificationsFAQ

What is Two-Stage Scroll Compressor?

The Two-Stage Scroll Compressor operates in dual modes: one-stage at 67% for saving mode in moderate environments and two-stage at 100% for power mode in high-demand situations.

WATCH VIDEO
Two gauges labeled 'Save Mode' and 'Power Mode' showing 67% and 100% compressor capacity.

Key Features

The Two-Stage Scroll Compressor is an great solution due to its energy-saving capabilities and ease of installation and repair.

Enhanced System Stability

Easy Installation and Repair

Enhanced Energy Savings

By operating in two stages, the LG Two-Stage Scroll Compressor not only reduces cycling to prevent rapid temperature fluctuations but also enables energy savings through efficient capacity utilization.

Image of the LG Two-Stage Scroll Compressor highlighting its energy-efficient operation and reduced temperature fluctuations through two-stage cycling.

The four black LG Scroll Compressors stand on a dark, tiled floor against a dark background.

Easy Installation and Repair

Designed with a weather-resistant, durable external solenoid valve on the system’s exterior, the 24V AC solenoid coil ensures easy installation and maintenance, making repairs and service accessible and efficient.

Two-Stage Scroll Compressor with its internal components visible, highlighting a close-up of the 24V AC solenoid coil and the external solenoid valve.

Applications

Find out about the various applications of LG Two-Stage Scroll Compressor.

  • A silver Two-Stage Scroll Compressor is positioned in front of a house.

    Residential Air Conditioning

  • Four Two-Stage Scroll Compressors for residential use are lined up in a row outside.

    Commercial Air Conditioning

Product Specifications

RefrigerantSeriesCooling Capacity(Ton)Cooling Capacity(kW)
R410AAPM, ABM1.5 - 5.05.3 - 17.5
R454BYPM,YBMConfidentialConfidential

* The capacity is tested under ARI conditions at 60Hz.

Find Compressors

FAQ

Q.

What is the advantages of Two-Stage Scroll Compressor?

A.

Firstly, a Two-Stage Scroll Compressor helps to reduce energy loss through flexible capacity. Additionally, The simple structure and weather-resistant external solenoid valve of the Two-Stage Scroll Compressor ensure optimal operation over the lifespan of an HVAC system.

Q.

Is a Two-Stage Scroll Compressor better than a Fixed Speed Scroll Compressor?

A.

A Fixed Speed Scroll Compressor operates at full capacity in all operation time. However, Two-Stage Scroll Compressor allows it to operate at full capacity when high-load operation is required or operate in ‘saving mode’ in moderate-load environments. It can provide heightened comfort while reducing overall system energy loss compared to Fixed Speed Scroll Compressor.

Q.

How does a Two-Stage Scroll Compressor work?

A.

The Two-Stage Scroll Compressor has a simple mechanism involving an external solenoid valve. When the solenoid valve is off, the compressor operates at a lower capacity. When the solenoid valve is on, it operates at full capacity. This Two-Stage Scroll Compressor maintains a more comfortable temperature when system demand is lower. Additionally, bypass ports optimize the compression ratio in both two modes.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

