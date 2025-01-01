About Cookies on This Site

Compressor & Motor
Contact us

Variable Speed Scroll Compressor

LG Variable Speed Scroll Compressor is a compressor suitable forsystems that require variable refrigerant flow rate, such as VRF.

The front view of Variable Speed Scroll Compressor standing on a white surface, with a minimalist white background featuring subtle curved lines.

What isKey FeaturesApplicationsSpecificationsFAQ

What is Variable Speed Scroll Compressor?

The Variable Speed Scroll Compressor is capable of operating within a speed range from 12Hz to 160Hz, which has passed reliability testing to perform effectively within this range.

A close-up of a spiral component inside a metallic housing on the left, with a graph on the right illustrating the Variable Speed Scroll Compressor's operation.

Two gauges labeled 'Save Mode' and 'Power Mode' showing 67% and 100% compressor capacity.

Key Features

LG Variable Speed Scroll Compressors provide efficiency with reducedoil loss, and our oil level sensors provide improved durability andreliability.

HiPOR™ Efficient Oil Recovery Icon

HiPOR™: Efficient Oil Recovery

 
More Durable & Quiet Icon

More Durable & Quiet

lg-compressor-motor-variable-speed-scroll-stable-with-oil-level-sensor-icon

Stable with Oil Level Sensor

Comparison of a conventional compressor with the developed HIPOR™ technology, where oil is directly recirculated back into the compressor.

HiPOR™: Efficient Oil Recovery

By utilizing HiPOR™(High Pressure Oil Return) technology, which returns oil directly to the compressor sump, the LG Variable Speed Scroll Compressor achieves enhanced energy efficiency by reducing energy loss in the suction process.

The internal structure of a Variable Scroll Compressor with a focus on the patent-bearing structure on the right.

More Durable & Quiet

Based on our Patent Bearing Design, durability is increased while noise levels at high RPM are significantly reduced. The new bearing design reduces noise by 4dB at 90Hz compared to the conventional design.

A cutway view of an LG Variable Speed Scroll Compressor shows the oil level sensor and the internal components with a focus on the R1 compressor's wrap.

Stable with Oil Level Sensor

The LG Variable Speed Scroll Compressor features an oil level sensor, ensuring continuous maintenance of the appropriate oil level for stable and reliable operation.

Applications

Find out about the various applications of the LG Variable Speed Scroll Compressor.

  • A silver Scroll Compressor is positioned in front of a house.

    Residential Air Conditioning

  • Four Scroll Compressors for residential use are lined up in a row outside.

    Commercial Air Conditioning

  • Black heat pump is in front of the house in winter.

    Air to Water Heat Pump

Product Specifications

RefrigerantSeriesCooling Capacity(Ton)Cooling Capacity(kW)
R410AJQ, JB1.0 - 20.03.5 - 70.0
R32JQ1.0 - 9.03.5 - 31.5

* The capacity is tested under ARI conditions at 60Hz.

Find Compressors

FAQ

Q.

What is better about the Variable Speed Scroll Compressor compared to the Fixed Speed Scroll Compressor?

A.

Variable Speed Scroll Compressors are more reliable and durable than Fixed Speed Scroll Compressors because they have fewer cycles causing less tear and wear on the system. Also it controls its speed to match the output, whereas a Fixed Speed Scroll Compressor constantly operates at the same speed bringing about a waste of energy.

Q.

Why use a Variable Speed Scroll Compressor?

A.

Variable Speed Scroll Compressors have fewer cycles, making them a more reliable heating and cooling source. Fewer cycles make the Variable Speed Scroll Compressor better at controlling humidity making it quite ideal for hot and humid climates. Hence, Variable Speed Scroll Compressors are eco-friendly and efficient.

