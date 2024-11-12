Heat is an energy transfer resulting from a temperature difference between the system and its surroundings. There are two forms of heat flow: sensible heat and latent heat. Sensible heat refers to the heat used to change the temperature without changing the state of the material while latent heat is the amount of energy needed to cause a phase change. It might be from a gas to a liquid or from a liquid to a solid and back again and is often required to add or remove humidity in the air. Latent heat is an energy released or absorbed by a thermodynamic system during a constant-temperature process. Two common forms of latent heat are latent heat of fusion (melting) and latent heat of vaporization. It can be seen in the graph below when changing from one phase to the next: from solid to liquid, and liquid to gas.

The graph below shows the change in various forms of matter and the heat-related to each process.