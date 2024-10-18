The major trend in the North American market these days is the transition to low GWP refrigerants. Following the regulation of switching to refrigeration GWP 700 or lower by January 2025, a rapid transition is taking place from the existing R410A to R454B for air conditioning and from R134A to R513A for water heaters.

Also, swimming pool culture has developed in North America. The conversion of existing swimming pool gas heaters to heat pumps using compressors is attracting attention due to the IES’s emphasis on electrification. By this, LG Compressor is also proactively preparing products to respond to customer demands.