Synchronous AC motors are a type of electric motor that operates at a constant speed, which is directly proportional to the frequency of the AC power supply. Therefore, they are mostly used in industrial applications where a constant speed is required such as generators, compressors, pumps, etc.3) IPM motors take the concept of synchronous motors a step further. It is a type of synchronous motor where permanent magnets are inserted inside the rotor. Therefore, they generate higher torque density, efficiency, and durability.4)

Inductance plays a critical role in IPM performance because it controls the motor’s torque, and accurate parameters, such as the flux linkage of the permanent magnets and the difference between the d- and q-axis inductance are required. By adjusting the current in the q-axis windings, it can influence the overall magnetic field and manipulate the motor's torque output. A lower d-axis inductance allows for better torque control. IPMs have two key inductance values:

▶d-axis inductance : This aligns with the permanent magnets and experiences lower inductance due to the strong magnetic path provided by the magnets.

▶q-axis inductance : This is perpendicular to the d-axis and coincides with the stator windings. The air gaps between the rotor and stator create a higher reluctance (resistance to magnetic flux) in this axis, resulting in a higher q-axis inductance.